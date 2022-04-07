Cast in ‘Willow,’ Talisa Garcia will be first trans actress to star in a Lucasfilm project

When George Lucas cast Warwick Davis as the lead of his 1988 fantasy adventure film Willow, the Star Wars creator was consciously breaking ground.

“A lot of my movies are about a little guy against the system, and this was just a more literal interpretation of that idea,” said Lucas of Davis, who was born with dwarfism and previously appeared as Wicket the Ewok in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

Now, with the upcoming Disney+ series Willow, Lucasfilm has enlisted their first openly trans actor.

According to Deadline, the Chilean-born British actress Talisa Garcia has been cast in the upcoming streaming spin-off to the late-‘80s favorite.

Garcia, best known for the BBC crime thriller Baptiste, will reportedly play a queen and mother to lead character Kit (Ruby Cruz). That would also mark the first time a trans performer has played a cis character in a Disney+ film or series. The actress may, however, only appear in one episode.