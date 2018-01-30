The cast of 'The Sopranos': Where are they now?

The Sopranos may have been off our screens since 2007 but a decade on, David Chase’s crime drama remains the high watermark for modern box-set television. Epic in scope, nail-bitingly tense and utterly gripping from start to finish, the show was not only blessed with great storylines and countless unforgettable moments, but also a whole range of incredible acting performances.

At its centre, of course, was the late James Gandolfini. As Tony Soprano, the conflicted mobster torn between his two families, Gandolfini delivered one of the all-time great acting performances. Psychologically troubled and capable of veering from affable to fearsome in the blink of an eye, it was a truly a joy to watch the character develop. Around Gandolfini though there were also a cast of top drawer actors all of whom added a special something to the show’s dynamic.

Since The Sopranos finally cut to black over a decade ago, the cast have all moved on to pastures new, to notably varying degrees of success.

Here is a quick guide as to what the acting talent behind our favourite The Sopranos characters have done since the show’s finale.

James Gandolfini – Tony Soprano

View photos James Gandolfini in S1 of The Sopranos and in his final screen role in 2014’s The Drop. More

Sadly James Gandolfini passed away in 2013, but he left behind an impressive body of work. A phenomenal screen presence, he was the brooding centre around which The Sopranos was built. After the show ended his most notable appearances came on the big screen with memorable roles in In The Loop, Killing Them Softly, and Enough Said.

His final film appearance meanwhile came in the excellent crime drama The Drop alongside Tom Hardy. In terms of further TV work, Gandolfini’s credits were few and far between post The Sopranos, with his final role coming in the unaired pilot of The Night Of in the role that ultimately went to John Turturro.

Fun fact: John Turturro is the cousin of Aida Turturro who played Tony Soprano’s sister Janice in the show.

Edie Falco – Carmela Soprano

View photos Edie Falco in The Sopranos and pictured in 2016. More

Falco’s work as Carmela, the conflicted matriarch of the Soprano clan, was powerful, intense and occasionally devastating. Episodes like ‘Whitecaps’ allowed her to fully showcase her incredible abilities as she and Gandolfini delivered an acting masterclass.

Since the show ended, Falco has appeared in several movies with the most recent being Landline and Megan Leavey, both of which were released in 2017. It’s in her TV work where Falco has truly excelled though with her most notable credit coming as the lead in Showtime’s comedy-drama Nurse Jackie. Running for seven seasons, the role also earned Falco a fourth lead-actress Emmy award. So far in her career, Falco has amassed an impressive total of not just four Emmys but also five Screen Actors Guild awards and two Golden Globes. She recently appeared in Louis CK’s web series Horace and Pete and is currently starring in the latest Law & Order vehicle, True Crime.

Robert Iler – Anthony Soprano

View photos Robert Iler in the first season of The Sopranos and pictured in 2013 (YouTube). More