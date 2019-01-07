The Cast of 'Pose' Absolutely Slayed the Golden Globes Red Carpet

From Cosmopolitan

Even if you do not know a single thing about Ryan Murphy's latest FX show, you can probably safely assume that the cast of a dance musical called Pose know a thing or two about serving looks. And you'd be totally right. (And also missing out on a really great show. You should def watch Pose.)

Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, and the rest of the show's sickeningly stunning stars looked incredible at the 2019 Golden Globes. I mean, just look!

*Patiently waits for Fashion Nova to drop a copy of Billy Porter's incredible cape*

Did Indya Moore just invent looking fierce? I think so. This verrry naked look is everything.

The word "goddess" gets thrown around a lot when describing red carpet lewks, but Mj Rodriguez is an ACTUAL goddess tonight!

Hello, it is time to stan Dominique Jackson if you do not already. Can your fave work a train on steps like this? Probably not.

