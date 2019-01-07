    The Cast of 'Pose' Absolutely Slayed the Golden Globes Red Carpet

    Hannah Chambers
    View photos
    Photo credit: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

    From Cosmopolitan

    Even if you do not know a single thing about Ryan Murphy's latest FX show, you can probably safely assume that the cast of a dance musical called Pose know a thing or two about serving looks. And you'd be totally right. (And also missing out on a really great show. You should def watch Pose.)

    Angelica Ross, Dominique Jackson, and the rest of the show's sickeningly stunning stars looked incredible at the 2019 Golden Globes. I mean, just look!

    *Patiently waits for Fashion Nova to drop a copy of Billy Porter's incredible cape*

    View photos
    Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC - Getty Images

    Did Indya Moore just invent looking fierce? I think so. This verrry naked look is everything.

    View photos
    Photo credit: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

    The word "goddess" gets thrown around a lot when describing red carpet lewks, but Mj Rodriguez is an ACTUAL goddess tonight!

    View photos
    Photo credit: Todd Williamson/NBC - Getty Images

    Hello, it is time to stan Dominique Jackson if you do not already. Can your fave work a train on steps like this? Probably not.

    View photos
    Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

    Oooh, so sparkly, Kate Mara!

    View photos
    Photo credit: Todd Williamson/NBC - Getty Images

    BRB, swooning over James Van Der Beek's dimples.

    View photos
    Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

    Evan Peters looks... happy to be there.


    View photos
    Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

    Pose explores the New York City ballroom scene in the 1980s. It also shows the rise of the Trump-inspired culture where literally everything was dripping in tacky gold. But the real reason Pose is making such a splash at the Golden Globes this year-apart from its Best Drama Series nomination-is its history-making cast. Five of the show's regular characters are portrayed by transgender women of color: Indya Moore, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. Although none of these women are nominated for a Golden Globe, their costar Billy Porter is.

    ('You Might Also Like',)