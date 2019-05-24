Cast of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ reunites for Red Nose Day

On Thursday night, stars gathered to support NBC’s Red Nose Day Special, which is a campaign to end child poverty. It was a celeb-filled night, and the highlight was the reunion of the cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral for a mini sequel showing what the characters are up to 25 years later.

Actresses Lily James and Alicia Vikander joined returning cast members Hugh Grant, Andie McDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas and Rowan Atkinson. Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith even made a brief cameo.

The sequel was called One Red Nose Day and a Wedding. Richard Curtis, the original screenwriter of the film penned the script with one of the co-founders of Red Nose Day.

The sketch got a modern spin as the star-studded cast gathered for the wedding of Alicia Vikander to Lily James who played Hugh Grant’s daughter.

"Husband and wife used to be the only people to know the grace of God, but now often it's wife and wife as is the case to them," Atkinson's Father Gerald stated.

Before Grant walked James down the aisle, he jokingly let her know he always has an escape plan up his sleeve.

“Well, it's not too late to run, you know,” Grant said. “This is a family tradition I could just order you an Uber.”

The sequel also made sure to reflect the cause. When James met Vikander at the end of the aisle, she joked “Very red lip.” Vikander smiled and said “It’s Red Nose Day.”

Fans have been anticipating the reunion on Twitter ever since it was announced in 2018 and were even more excited after it finally aired.

Yes please.

What to Watch on Thursday: A mini "Four Weddings and a Funeral" sequel on NBC's Red Nose Day Special https://t.co/M5akuBQlip — Jason Herbert (@HerbertHistory) May 24, 2019

Such a beautiful & funny wedding in the mini sequel to Four Weddings and a Funeral on @RedNoseDayUSA tonight! Wish they would make a full length sequel. 25 years is a long time to wait. 💓#swoon — Ally W (@Allyscoop) May 24, 2019

Hugh Grant: Richard Curtis is working on a Red Nose Day special of four weddings and a funeral.



Me: *Frantically saves all my money to donate to Red Nose Day* — 𝘒𝘢𝘺 (@HughsMungo) October 22, 2018

awww this update to Four Weddings and A Funeral, my fave. Now, I've got to watch this film all over again. #RedNoseDay — Christine (@_ChrissyM870) May 24, 2019

Before the mini-sequel was over Grant teased fans by asking McDowell why he didn’t propose to her.

“Maybe I should have asked you to marry me,” Grant said. Why didn't I?” McDowell quipped back “I think it was raining. We both just wanted to get back inside.”

The nonprofit Comic Relief, USA runs the annual fundraising event, and if you want to donate, you can head to rednoseday.org. They’ve already raised 150 million dollars since the USA branch began in 2015. It was definitely a night filled with laughs and red noses!

If you’d like to donate, visit rednoseday.org

Check out more from the Red Nose Day Special at NBC.com.

Check out Twitter loves the return of classic TV star in 'The Jeffersons' special:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.