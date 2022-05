World Reuters

Scores of civilians, many of them women and children, remained trapped on Thursday in underground bunkers at a steel works, the last Ukrainian holdout in the ruined city of Mariupol, although Russia promised a new lull in fighting to allow them to leave. A Ukrainian fighter who said he was holed up in the vast Azovstal steel works accused Russian forces of breaching the plant's defences, in violation of Moscow's ceasefire pledge, for a third day. "Heavy, bloody fighting is going on," said Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, in a video posted online.