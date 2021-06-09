The cast and crew of 'Loki' on the twists and turns of the Disney+ series

The Daily Beast

Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have insisted that they did ask for the queen’s blessing to name their child Lilibet, the monarch’s childhood nickname, after palace sources briefed British journalists that they had made the announcement without getting permission from the queen.Lawyers acting on behalf of the former royals issued a legal threat after the claim was published by the BBC. A British newspaper source told The Daily Beast that a rare legal warning had gone out