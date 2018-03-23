Cast confirmed for Tom Hardy’s Al Capone movie Fonzo

Josh Trank’s Al Capone movie, starring Tom Hardy as the titular Fonzo looks to be moving ahead, with cast confirmations coming from Deadline.

Linda Cardellini will be joining Hardy as Capone’s wife Mae. Jack Lowden will play FBI man Crawford, Academy Award nominee Matt Dillon, Golden Globe winner Kyle MacLachlan, and Katherine Narducci have also joined the cast.

The film will centre on Alfonse Capone (Hardy), the infamous Chicago-based gangster / bootlegger taken down by FBI man Eliot Ness. Fonzo will focus on Capone’s later years, after nearly a decade of imprisonment, as dementia destroys his mind and his past becomes present with memories of his brutal origins intruding into his waking life.

Capone is a character that’s been fascinating to filmmakers and TV showrunners alike for decades, appearing in everything from Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables, to Martin Scorsese’s Boardwalk Empire series. This will be the first time audiences will see Capone’s prison life, however.

Al Capone died in 1947, aged 48, after spending eight years in prison for tax evasion and contempt of court. Capon developed paresis, caused by syphilis, and spent the last seven years of his life in his mansion in Florida.

Fonzo will be the big screen return for Trank, following a three year hiatus, who will direct from his own screenplay. After making his debut with the fan favourite superhero movie Chronicle, the director fell from grace following a controversial stint on blockbuster flop Fantastic Four, which reportedly lost him the chance to direct a Star Wars spin-off centring around Boba Fett.

The project sounds like an interesting potential return to form, though – we’ll continue to watch the project’s development closely.

Fonzo is due to start shooting in New Orleans in April, with a release date as yet unconfirmed.





