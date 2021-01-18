Cassie on 'Unexpected' Second Pregnancy: 'Need My Body Back for Minute Before Considering Another'

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Cassie is explaining how her second pregnancy came to be.

The singer, 34, and her husband Alex Fine are currently expecting their second child together, they revealed in December. Cassie — who already shares 13-month-old daughter Frankie Stone with Fine, 27 — tells Babe By Hatch that she feels like she's "been pregnant for nearly three years" with her "unexpected" pregnancy so soon after.

"I had a four- or five-month window between the two pregnancies where I remember drinking wine and then back to being pregnant," she says. "Before COVID, I was casually talking to my doctor about birth control, but once the stay-at-home order went into effect, I was lax about going to the doctor because I didn't want to go out of the house unless necessary. Of course, I had no idea how fertile you are after having a baby, so I delayed. And, here we are, seven months later!"

"It was totally unexpected, but we're so excited!" continues Cassie, who's due in March. "I love that Frankie's going to have a sibling super close in age. Plus, we're home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all 'baby,' so in that sense, the timing is ideal."

"But after this," she adds, "I need my body back for a minute before even considering another."

Cassie says whipped cream is her predominant craving at the moment, though this time around she's being more aware of her nutrition when it comes to indulging her cravings.

"With Frankie, I ate everything. Literally, whatever I craved, I ate. In contrast, with this one, I'm making smarter choices," she says. "I'm prioritizing eating salads with lots of protein (my doctor is adamant about protein). Plus, I walk in the hills around the house to get the blood flowing, and once in a while, I'll work out with Alex in the gym, but I don't do anything strenuous. And, of course, there's running after Frankie every day — the biggest workout of them all."

The soon-to-be mother of two also opens up about her initial worries about spreading her love to a second baby, sharing how she realized that "love is infinite."

"Right now, I can't imagine what it will be like to have two babies in the house. We have our little routine — we wake up, eat, play, nap — and I'm trying to wrap my mind around how it will be to add a new person to the mix."

"Also, recently Alex's grandmother said to me, 'You love Frankie so much, and you're wondering how you could possibly love another baby in the same way?' And, she was right, I think about this often," adds Cassie. "However, from what I gather, the love is infinite and different for each child. Another girlfriend of mine is pregnant with her fourth, and told me that you love all your children differently; each baby taps into a unique aspect of your personality as a woman, almost as if they all have different moms."

"I love this concept," she says, "and think it's a beautiful way to look at it."