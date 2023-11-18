Cassie settles lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape, physical abuse and sex trafficking

Diddy and Cassie have reached a settlement, one day after the singer accused the music mogul of rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse in a lawsuit.

The parties said Friday that a resolution had been reached in the case; they did not disclose a settlement amount. Casandra Ventura, known professionally as singer Cassie, filed a sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuit Thursday against ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

In a statement Friday, Cassie said, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best," Combs said in a separate statement. "Love."

Ventura's lawyer Douglas Widor "commended" his client for coming forward with her claims. "I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit," he said.

The singer was also suing Combs' companies Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, Combs Enterprises, LLC, as well as Epic Records.

The complaint alleges that Cassie, who began a professional and sexual relationship with the rap mogul when she was 19, was trafficked, raped and viciously beat by Combs over the course of a decade.

This story is developing.

Contributing: Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diddy, Cassie settle lawsuit accusing mogul of rape, abuse 1 day later