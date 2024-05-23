Cassie says 'I will always be recovering from my past' following release of Diddy hotel video

Cassie has spoken out publicly for the first time since video emerged last week that to showed her former romantic partner Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her in a hotel in 2016.

The 37-year-old singer, whose name is Casandra Ventura, said in a candid Instagram post Thursday that domestic violence “broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”

“With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past,” she wrote.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” Cassie said. “Domestic Violence is THE issue.”

She asked that everyone “open your heart to believing victims the first time.”

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in,” she said. “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

“This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie,” she concluded.

The star alleged in a federal lawsuit in November that Combs raped and physically abused her, including by punching, beating, kicking and stomping her over the course of their relationship. The lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed. Combs, at the time, “vehemently” denied the allegations through his lawyer.

Security video obtained by CNN appeared to show an attack in a hotel hallway by Combs that Cassie had detailed in that suit.

The footage, from March 2016, showed Combs walking behind a woman near an elevator, grabbing her and throwing her onto the ground. He appeared to kick the woman twice and drag her by her sweatshirt.

Combs released a video apology Sunday in response to the hotel footage, saying his “behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

Douglas Wigdor, an attorney for Cassie, said Friday that the video “has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs.”

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” Wigdor said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Saturday it was aware of the “disturbing and difficult to watch” video. However, the prosecutor said it “would be unable to charge” anyone in connection with it because the incident is outside the statute of limitations for assault.

Cassie’s lawsuit triggered a series of other complaints against Combs alleging sexual and physical abuse, sex trafficking and “serious illegal activity.” He is now the subject of a federal investigation and numerous civil lawsuits.

Combs has denied all the allegations and has vowed to clear his name.

