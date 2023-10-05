Cassidy Hutchinson Reveals A ‘Very Potent Fear’ Of Trump’s

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson says Donald Trump is terrified of being poisoned.

She shared the tidbit with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday after he asked her how often the former president threw ketchup at the wall, sending her into a fit of laughter.

“Donald Trump has a — I don’t know if you know this ... I don’t know, maybe people know, but he does have a very potent fear of being poisoned,” she said.

“So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet or whoever is serving him his meal, he likes to hear the ‘pop.’”

Kimmel said he always assumed it was because “his hands were so little, it would seem like a real ketchup bottle.”

“Do you think he got this fear of being poisoned from all the ex-wives?” he asked.

“Or is it Russia?” Hutchinson quipped back.

“No, I don’t think Russia’s poisoning him,” Kimmel cracked.

Trump’s fear was also reported in 2018 by journalist Michael Wolff, who wrote in his book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” that Trump’s “longtime fear of being poisoned” was part of the reason he liked to eat at McDonald’s.

Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the Jan. 6 committee last year that in a December 2020 meltdown, Trump flung his lunch across a room, leaving shattered dishes on the ground and ketchup dripping down the wall.

She said he did so after learning that then-Attorney General Bill Barr told the press there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in that year’s presidential election.

Hutchinson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as she promotes her book, “Enough.”

Watch below.

