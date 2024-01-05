Casey Anthony lives a solitary life 12 years after she was found not guilty of her daughter's death — here's where she is now

In 2022, Casey Anthony blamed her father, George Anthony, for the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

A new A&E special features her parents taking polygraph tests regarding Caylee's death.

Today, Casey Anthony lives a solitary life in Florida.

More than a year after Casey Anthony blamed her father for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, her parents are speaking out in a new documentary.

Caylee Anthony's death has remained a mystery since July 2008 when the toddler disappeared and, months later, her remains were found in woods near her grandparents and mother's Orlando home.

After initially being charged in connection with her daughter's death, Casey was found not guilty in a highly publicized 2011 trial. She received four years in jail for four misdemeanor counts of falsifying information to police, along with a $4,000 fine.

Casey was released after two weeks in prison because she got credit for serving 1,043 days awaiting trial and good behavior.

In 2022, Casey appeared in a Peacock docuseries and said that her father, George Anthony, was responsible for Caylee's death. She alleged George Anthony killed his granddaughter to cover up that he had sexually assaulted Caylee.

George Anthony is seen testifying on the stand during his daughter's trial. Peacock

On Thursday, A&E aired "Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test." The special featured George Anthony, 72, and Cindy Anthony, 65, taking polygraph tests about their granddaughter's death in which George denied knowing Caylee's whereabouts during her disappearance.

Here's what to know about where Casey, 37, is now.

Since leaving prison, Casey Anthony has been mostly laying low in Florida

Casey Anthony on Peacock's docuseries "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies." Peacock

In 2011, reports initially tracked Casey's whereabouts in various states, including Arizona and California.

In her first on-camera interview for Peacock's "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies" docuseries, Casey revealed she has been working as a research assistant for Patrick McKenna, the lead investigator of the defense team during her trial, for the past 10 and a half years. McKenna is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

McKenna took Casey in after the trial to provide a safe space and decided to give her a job helping the solo practitioner stay organized.

"With the approval of my family, I brought her into my house," McKenna said on the docuseries. "I'm surrounded by filings. My house is a mess. She's very organized and so I saw she could really help me out. I felt like she needed to do something."

Pat McKenna and Casey Anthony on Peacock's "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies." Peacock

Casey said she has primarily worked criminal defense cases to pay forward the work of her defense team.

She refers to McKenna as a father figure who allowed her to live in his home rent-free until she figured out her next steps as long as she never took any photos to keep her location private.

The Associated Press reported in 2017 that Casey still lived in McKenna's home. According to The Messenger, Casey lived with McKenna until 2022 and now lives alone in South Florida.

The Messenger reported that Casey doesn't go out much and is estranged from her parents.

"I've had really bad social anxiety for the past decade," Casey said in the Peacock docuseries. "Going to crowded places by myself is not something I feel comfortable doing anymore."

Casey attempted to start 2 businesses

Casey Anthony on Peacock's docuseries "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies." Peacock

Casey launched a photography business, Case Photography, LLC, in November 2015 in Florida. Casey dissolved the business less than three years later.

In 2021, Casey opened a private investigation company in Florida, Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC, according to state business records reviewed by Business Insider. The Messenger reported she hasn't received clients.

