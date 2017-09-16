Casey Affleck Officially Divorced from Summer Phoenix After Private Settlement

Casey Affleck is officially single.

A judge signed off on his divorce from Summer Phoenix on Friday, according to court docs obtained by PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner, 40, will pay his now ex-wife, 37, spousal and child support as part of a prearranged confidential settlement.

According to previous court documents, the couple separated in November 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage and 16 years together. They announced their split publicly last March.

“Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends,” the Oscar winner’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

Phoenix, an actress, model and designer, is Joaquin Phoenix‘s little sister.

The couple has two sons, 13-year-old Indiana and nine-year-old Atticus. They began dating in 2000, and, after six years together and the birth of their first son, they wed in June 2006. They were last seen at a public event together in 2014.