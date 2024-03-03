CAS Awards: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The Bear’ Among Winners

The Cinema Audio Society Awards took place on Saturday, honoring Oppenheimer, The Last of Us and The Bear with winning trophies this year.

The sound mixing team behind Oppenheimer took home the award in the live-action competition, beating the teams behind BarbieFerrariKillers of the Flower Moon and Maestro.

Cinema Audio Society, which honors outstanding sound mixing in film and television, also handed out awards in the television categories to The Last of Us for best one-hour series and The Bear for best half-hour series.

In its animated feature competition, CAS awarded the trophy to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Other nominees included the teams behind Elemental, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Boy and the Heron and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As for feature documentaries, 32 Sounds took home the award, beating out American Symphony, Little Richard: I Am Everything, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Several mixers earned multiple nominations, including Kevin O’Connell (Barbie, Oppenheimer), Doc Kane (Mutant Mayhem, Super Mario Bros.) Mark Mangini (Mutant Mayhem, 32 Sounds) and Michael Semanick (Across the Spider-Verse, Mutant Mayhem).

Television category contenders included The Crown, The Last of Us, Succession, Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“On behalf of the Cinema Audio Society, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the
60th Annual CAS Awards,” CAS president Peter Kurland said. “As we mark this significant
milestone, reflecting on 60 years of the CAS, it’s truly remarkable to witness the evolution of sound in
cinema. While much has changed over time, one constant remains—the remarkable talent of these
artists, whose dedication continues to enrich the cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. We
applaud your exceptional achievements and invaluable contributions to the art of sound.”

See the full winners list below.

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

Barbie  

Production Mixer – Nina Rice  
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin  
Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whalley
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

Ferrari

Production Mixer – Lee Orloff CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti
Re-Recording Mixer – Luke Schwarzweller CAS
Scoring Mixer – Andrew Dudman
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

Maestro

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Re-Recording Mixer – Dean A. Zupancic 
Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Walter Spencer

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade
Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills 

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

Elemental

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)

Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith
Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer – Trent Reznor  
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross  
ADR Mixer – Chris Cirino
Foley Mixer – Chelsea Body

The Boy and the Heron

Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Kôji Kasamatsu

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Pete Horner
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Durante

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

32 Sounds (WINNER)

Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

American Symphony

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul
Re-Recording Mixer – Tristan Baylis 
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Re-Recording Mixer – Skip Lievsay CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Urmson 
Re-Recording Mixer – Joel Dougherty 
Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell 
Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Production Mixer – Jacob Farron Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – John Ross CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Payne
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Rowe

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4 

Production Mixer – Balazs Varga
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS

Beef: Episode 9 “The Great Fabricator

Production Mixer – Sean O’Malley CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Penny Harold CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andrew Garrett Lange CAS
Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy

Black Mirror: Season 6, Episode 3 “Beyond The Sea

Production Mixer – Richard Miller
Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – James Hyde
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez CAS

Daisy Jones & The Six: Episode 10 “Track 10: Rock n’ Roll Suicide

Production Mixer – Chris Welcker
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer – Mike Poole
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – James B. Howe

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)

Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis
Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

Succession: Season 4, Episode 3 “Connor’s Wedding

Production Mixer – Ken Ishii CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris
Re-Recording Mixer – Nicholas Renbeck
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

Ted Lasso: Season 3, Episode 12 “So Long, Farewell

Production Mixer – David Lascelles CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne CAS
Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain

The Crown: Season 5, Episode 8 “Gunpowder

Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth
Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole
Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer – Ben Tisdall
Foley Mixer – Anna Wright

The Last Of Us: Season 1, Episode 1 “When You’re Lost In The Darkness(WINNER)

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS
Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5, Episode 6 “The Testi-Roastial

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Barry: Season 4, Episode 8 “Wow”

Production Mixer – Scott Harber CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas 
Scoring Mixer – David Wingo  
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3, Episode 8 “Sitzprobe

Production Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Song Mixer – Derik Lee
Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss
ProTools Playback Mixer – Derek Pacuk
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

The Bear: Season 2, Episode 7 “Forks(WINNER)

Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria  CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

The Mandalorian: Season 3, Episode 8 “The Return

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden
Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5, Episode 5 “Local News

Production Mixer – Rob Beal CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Samuel Ejnes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 5 “Lost at Sea(WINNER)

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne

Bono & The Edge: “A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman

Production Mixer – Karl Merren
Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CAS
Scoring Mixer – Jacknife Lee

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5, Episode 9 “Over The Limit

Production Mixer – Doug Dredger
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Season 8, Episode 31 “John Oliver; Broadway Cast of ‘The Lion King‘”

Production Mixer – Pierre de Laforcade  
FoH Mixer -Tom Herrmann
Monitor Mixer – Al Bonomo
Music Mixer – Harvey Goldberg

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2, Episode 6 “Ballers

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Jensen CAS

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS

Allison Blum, Savannah College of Art and Design

Shubhi Sahni, University of Southern California

Doris (Yushu) Shen, University of Southern California (WINNER)

Eunseo (Bella) So, Savannah College of Art and Design

William Tate, Georgia State University

