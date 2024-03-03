CAS Awards: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The Bear’ Among Winners
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Cinema Audio Society Awards took place on Saturday, honoring Oppenheimer, The Last of Us and The Bear with winning trophies this year.
The sound mixing team behind Oppenheimer took home the award in the live-action competition, beating the teams behind Barbie, Ferrari, Killers of the Flower Moon and Maestro.
More from The Hollywood Reporter
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Explains How SAG Awards 'Modern Family' Reunion Came Together
Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lawrence Among Additional 2024 Oscar Presenters
Cinema Audio Society, which honors outstanding sound mixing in film and television, also handed out awards in the television categories to The Last of Us for best one-hour series and The Bear for best half-hour series.
In its animated feature competition, CAS awarded the trophy to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Other nominees included the teams behind Elemental, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Boy and the Heron and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As for feature documentaries, 32 Sounds took home the award, beating out American Symphony, Little Richard: I Am Everything, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
Several mixers earned multiple nominations, including Kevin O’Connell (Barbie, Oppenheimer), Doc Kane (Mutant Mayhem, Super Mario Bros.) Mark Mangini (Mutant Mayhem, 32 Sounds) and Michael Semanick (Across the Spider-Verse, Mutant Mayhem).
Television category contenders included The Crown, The Last of Us, Succession, Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
“On behalf of the Cinema Audio Society, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the
60th Annual CAS Awards,” CAS president Peter Kurland said. “As we mark this significant
milestone, reflecting on 60 years of the CAS, it’s truly remarkable to witness the evolution of sound in
cinema. While much has changed over time, one constant remains—the remarkable talent of these
artists, whose dedication continues to enrich the cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. We
applaud your exceptional achievements and invaluable contributions to the art of sound.”
See the full winners list below.
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
Barbie
Production Mixer – Nina Rice
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin
Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whalley
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
Ferrari
Production Mixer – Lee Orloff CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti
Re-Recording Mixer – Luke Schwarzweller CAS
Scoring Mixer – Andrew Dudman
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili
Killers of the Flower Moon
Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
Maestro
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Re-Recording Mixer – Dean A. Zupancic
Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Walter Spencer
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade
Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills
MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED
Elemental
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith
Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer – Trent Reznor
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
ADR Mixer – Chris Cirino
Foley Mixer – Chelsea Body
The Boy and the Heron
Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Kôji Kasamatsu
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Pete Horner
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Durante
MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY
32 Sounds (WINNER)
Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
American Symphony
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul
Re-Recording Mixer – Tristan Baylis
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Re-Recording Mixer – Skip Lievsay CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Urmson
Re-Recording Mixer – Joel Dougherty
Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell
Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Production Mixer – Jacob Farron Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – John Ross CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Payne
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Rowe
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES
All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4
Production Mixer – Balazs Varga
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS
Beef: Episode 9 “The Great Fabricator“
Production Mixer – Sean O’Malley CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Penny Harold CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andrew Garrett Lange CAS
Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy
Black Mirror: Season 6, Episode 3 “Beyond The Sea“
Production Mixer – Richard Miller
Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – James Hyde
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez CAS
Daisy Jones & The Six: Episode 10 “Track 10: Rock n’ Roll Suicide“
Production Mixer – Chris Welcker
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer – Mike Poole
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – James B. Howe
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)
Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis
Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR
Succession: Season 4, Episode 3 “Connor’s Wedding“
Production Mixer – Ken Ishii CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris
Re-Recording Mixer – Nicholas Renbeck
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman
Ted Lasso: Season 3, Episode 12 “So Long, Farewell“
Production Mixer – David Lascelles CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne CAS
Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain
The Crown: Season 5, Episode 8 “Gunpowder“
Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth
Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole
Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer – Ben Tisdall
Foley Mixer – Anna Wright
The Last Of Us: Season 1, Episode 1 “When You’re Lost In The Darkness” (WINNER)
Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS
Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5, Episode 6 “The Testi-Roastial“
Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR
Barry: Season 4, Episode 8 “Wow”
Production Mixer – Scott Harber CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas
Scoring Mixer – David Wingo
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann
Only Murders in the Building: Season 3, Episode 8 “Sitzprobe“
Production Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Song Mixer – Derik Lee
Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss
ProTools Playback Mixer – Derek Pacuk
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS
The Bear: Season 2, Episode 7 “Forks” (WINNER)
Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
The Mandalorian: Season 3, Episode 8 “The Return“
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden
Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5, Episode 5 “Local News“
Production Mixer – Rob Beal CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Samuel Ejnes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 5 “Lost at Sea” (WINNER)
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne
Bono & The Edge: “A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman“
Production Mixer – Karl Merren
Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CAS
Scoring Mixer – Jacknife Lee
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5, Episode 9 “Over The Limit“
Production Mixer – Doug Dredger
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Season 8, Episode 31 “John Oliver; Broadway Cast of ‘The Lion King‘”
Production Mixer – Pierre de Laforcade
FoH Mixer -Tom Herrmann
Monitor Mixer – Al Bonomo
Music Mixer – Harvey Goldberg
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2, Episode 6 “Ballers“
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Jensen CAS
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS
Allison Blum, Savannah College of Art and Design
Shubhi Sahni, University of Southern California
Doris (Yushu) Shen, University of Southern California (WINNER)
Eunseo (Bella) So, Savannah College of Art and Design
William Tate, Georgia State University
Best of The Hollywood Reporter