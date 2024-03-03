CAS Awards: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The Bear’ Among Winners

The Cinema Audio Society Awards took place on Saturday, honoring Oppenheimer, The Last of Us and The Bear with winning trophies this year.

The sound mixing team behind Oppenheimer took home the award in the live-action competition, beating the teams behind Barbie, Ferrari, Killers of the Flower Moon and Maestro.

Cinema Audio Society, which honors outstanding sound mixing in film and television, also handed out awards in the television categories to The Last of Us for best one-hour series and The Bear for best half-hour series.

In its animated feature competition, CAS awarded the trophy to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Other nominees included the teams behind Elemental, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Boy and the Heron and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As for feature documentaries, 32 Sounds took home the award, beating out American Symphony, Little Richard: I Am Everything, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Several mixers earned multiple nominations, including Kevin O’Connell (Barbie, Oppenheimer), Doc Kane (Mutant Mayhem, Super Mario Bros.) Mark Mangini (Mutant Mayhem, 32 Sounds) and Michael Semanick (Across the Spider-Verse, Mutant Mayhem).

Television category contenders included The Crown, The Last of Us, Succession, Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“On behalf of the Cinema Audio Society, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the

60th Annual CAS Awards,” CAS president Peter Kurland said. “As we mark this significant

milestone, reflecting on 60 years of the CAS, it’s truly remarkable to witness the evolution of sound in

cinema. While much has changed over time, one constant remains—the remarkable talent of these

artists, whose dedication continues to enrich the cinematic experience for audiences worldwide. We

applaud your exceptional achievements and invaluable contributions to the art of sound.”

See the full winners list below.

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

Barbie

Production Mixer – Nina Rice

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee CAS

Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin

Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whalley

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

Ferrari

Production Mixer – Lee Orloff CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti

Re-Recording Mixer – Luke Schwarzweller CAS

Scoring Mixer – Andrew Dudman

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

Maestro

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Re-Recording Mixer – Dean A. Zupancic

Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Walter Spencer

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade

Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci

Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

Elemental

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)

Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith

Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell

Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer – Trent Reznor

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

ADR Mixer – Chris Cirino

Foley Mixer – Chelsea Body

The Boy and the Heron

Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Kôji Kasamatsu

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Pete Horner

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Casey Stone CAS

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Richard Durante

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

32 Sounds (WINNER)

Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

American Symphony

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul

Re-Recording Mixer – Tristan Baylis

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Re-Recording Mixer – Skip Lievsay CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Urmson

Re-Recording Mixer – Joel Dougherty

Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell

Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Production Mixer – Jacob Farron Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – John Ross CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – David Payne

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Rowe

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

All the Light We Cannot See: Episode 4

Production Mixer – Balazs Varga

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS

Beef: Episode 9 “The Great Fabricator“

Production Mixer – Sean O’Malley CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Penny Harold CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Andrew Garrett Lange CAS

Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy

Black Mirror: Season 6, Episode 3 “Beyond The Sea“

Production Mixer – Richard Miller

Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer – James Hyde

Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez CAS

Daisy Jones & The Six: Episode 10 “Track 10: Rock n’ Roll Suicide“

Production Mixer – Chris Welcker

Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer – Mike Poole

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – James B. Howe

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)

Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis

Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS

Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

Succession: Season 4, Episode 3 “Connor’s Wedding“

Production Mixer – Ken Ishii CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris

Re-Recording Mixer – Nicholas Renbeck

Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

Ted Lasso: Season 3, Episode 12 “So Long, Farewell“

Production Mixer – David Lascelles CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne CAS

Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain

The Crown: Season 5, Episode 8 “Gunpowder“

Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth

Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole

Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen

ADR Mixer – Ben Tisdall

Foley Mixer – Anna Wright

The Last Of Us: Season 1, Episode 1 “When You’re Lost In The Darkness” (WINNER)

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS

Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5, Episode 6 “The Testi-Roastial“

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Barry: Season 4, Episode 8 “Wow”

Production Mixer – Scott Harber CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas

Scoring Mixer – David Wingo

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3, Episode 8 “Sitzprobe“

Production Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS

Song Mixer – Derik Lee

Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss

ProTools Playback Mixer – Derek Pacuk

Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

The Bear: Season 2, Episode 7 “Forks” (WINNER)

Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

The Mandalorian: Season 3, Episode 8 “The Return“

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden

Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 5, Episode 5 “Local News“

Production Mixer – Rob Beal CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Samuel Ejnes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS

Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 5 “Lost at Sea” (WINNER)

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne

Bono & The Edge: “A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman“

Production Mixer – Karl Merren

Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CAS

Scoring Mixer – Jacknife Lee

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5, Episode 9 “Over The Limit“

Production Mixer – Doug Dredger

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Season 8, Episode 31 “John Oliver; Broadway Cast of ‘The Lion King‘”

Production Mixer – Pierre de Laforcade

FoH Mixer -Tom Herrmann

Monitor Mixer – Al Bonomo

Music Mixer – Harvey Goldberg

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2, Episode 6 “Ballers“

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Jensen CAS

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS

Allison Blum, Savannah College of Art and Design

Shubhi Sahni, University of Southern California

Doris (Yushu) Shen, University of Southern California (WINNER)

Eunseo (Bella) So, Savannah College of Art and Design

William Tate, Georgia State University

