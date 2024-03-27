Carter Cohn Joins Anonymous Content As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Carter Cohn, an alum of the agencies CAA and ICM, has joined Anonymous Content as a manager, Deadline has learned. He starts in his new role effective immediately and will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office.

Cohn joins from ICM, where he was named founding partner in the agency’s management buyout of 2012. Following the June 2022 acquisition of ICM by CAA, bombshell news which we were first to report, he transitioned to CAA’s Motion Picture department, having begun his career in the industry as a mailroom assistant.

Cohn brings with him a diverse roster of film and television actors and filmmakers including Golden Globe nominee Rebecca Ferguson (Dune: Part Two, Silo), SAG Award nominee Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, Flight), Joe Manganiello (True Blood, Magic Mike) and Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Ghosted), to name a few.

Most recently, esteemed management and production company Anonymous Content has seen the release of True Detective: Night Country, the latest hugely popular season of its HBO series True Detective, as well as its Amazon sci-fi thriller Foe, starring Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, and the Daisy Ridley-led psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, distributed by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.



Upcoming projects include a film adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winner The Nickel Boys, Apple TV+’s series adaptation of Time Bandits from Taika Waititi and Alfonso Cuarón miniseries Disclaimer starring Cate Blanchett, limited series East of Eden starring Florence Pugh with Zoe Kazan set to adapt, and The Savant starring Jessica Chastain.

