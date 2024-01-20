Carson Daly Sneaks A Selfie Onto Ayo Edebiri’s Phone At Emmy Awards

Ayo Edebiri needed a helping hand at the 75th Emmy Awards, and her seatmate Carson Daly was happy to oblige.

Edebiri asked Daly to hold her purse and phone while she went to the stage to accept her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for The Bear.

Daly appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Today and revealed a small trick he played while Edebiri was backstage talking to the press.

“Ayo’s phone, though, it was locked, of course, but I was able to get into the camera,” Daly said. “I may have left her a little Easter egg. If she checks her camera, I don’t know.”

Daly snapped a selfie with his wife, Siri. However, he said he had “no idea” the moment was spotted by fans.

Edebiri eventually saw the picture and sent it to Today, which shared it and a message from her on Friday.

“Carson and Siri,” Edebiri wrote. “My voice is gone right now, or I’d be making a video, but thank you so much for guarding my stuff with your life — and more importantly, for this amazing selfie. You’re the greatest, and I feel like we’re bonded for life. Thank you forever.”

Earlier, while peaking with the press immediately after her win, Edebiri told them that “Carson Daly still has my stuff!” She added that she asked Daly for help because her parents were in the “cheap seats.”

Daly said he didn’t realize the moment was a viral thing until he was heading home. “I was in LAX flying home… and a woman came up and was like, ‘Will you hold my purse?'” he recalled. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I was like, ‘Oh, the Emmys.'”

That joke continues, as others have asked him to hold their stuff. “If you see me on the streets, please don’t hand me your belongings,” he said on Today.

