Carson Daly Shocks 'Today' Co-Hosts by Announcing His Wife Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4: Watch!

Carson and Siri Daly will be welcoming their fourth child this coming Spring.

Carson Daly is going to be a father of four!

The 46-year-old Today co-host surprised his colleagues on Friday by announcing the news live on the air.

“Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she is gearing up for a big spring because that’s when she’s going to give birth to fourth and newest member of the Daly family,” Carson said as his co-hosts gasped and jumped up to hug him. “That’s right, she’s pregnant. I love you!”

Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer, who is pregnant herself, were all adorably shocked by the news and gave the family their biggest congratulations.

“I prefer to be pregnant when someone else on our team is pregnant, so this works out great,” Dreyer told Carson.

In a statement to Today.com, Carson and Siri said, "We couldn’t be happier to share the news that our family is growing by one this spring. We are continually amazed by God’s blessings in our lives. Our entire family is grateful and so excited!”

The former TRL host also noted that his wife is 12 weeks along in her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Carson and Siri are already parents to Jackson, 10, Etta, 7, and London, 5.

Back in June, Siri shared a sweet photo of Carson and their three kids to Instagram, writing, “You make life more fun… Happy Father’s Day @carsondaly!”

For more celebrity pregnancy news, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Graham Reveals Pregnancy 'Cravings' With New Baby Bump Pics

Rachel Bloom on Her 'Humble' Emmys Pregnancy Reveal: Find If She's Having a Boy or a Girl! (Exclusive)

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Related Articles: