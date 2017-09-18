Carson Daly's Mom, Pattie Daly Caruso, Dies at 73

Pattie Daly Caruso, Carson Daly's mother and a TV personality in her own right, died of a heart attack on Sunday. She was 73.

According to Desert Sun, the Valley Views host died peacefully at her Palm Desert, California, home.

Daly Caruso hosted Valley Views, the popular Coachella Valley TV show, for over 25 years, interviewing countless people and celebrities and covering local events. In 1997, she was named the "Television Woman of the Year," as well as "First Lady of the Desert" in 1998 and was honored with the Athena Award in 2003.

A breast cancer survivor, Daly Caruso actively worked with charities such as American Cancer Foundation, Eisenhower Medical Center Auxiliary and the Ronald McDonald House.

EXCLUSIVE: ET Hits the Plaza With 'Today' as Carson Daly Dons Blast-From-the-Past Costume

Coincidentally, Carson was not present at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, where The Voice won for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.

Carson had a great relationship with his mother and would frequently be a guest on her show, and vise versa. On Mother's Day, the Today show co-host posted a throwback pic of his gorgeous mother on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day to this rock star mom (that's OG dad ]]>😇