Carrie Underwood's Virtual Easter Concert is Going to be Amazing—Here's How to Watch

Rebecca Norris
2 min read
From Country Living

  • Carrie Underwood released her first gospel album, titled My Savior, on March 26. 

  • To commemorate the event and celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday, the mother of two is hosting a virtual concert featuring her new music. 

When Carrie Underwood announced her debut gospel album, country music fans from near and far could hardly contain their excitement. And now, just in time for Easter, she’s here with another surprise for her fans. 

On Monday, March 29, she took to Instagram to tease her upcoming gift to us all: A virtual Easter concert featuring her new songs from her My Savior album

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

“I cannot wait to bring the music from #MySavior to life this Easter Sunday along with a few special guests!” she exclaimed. 

Where is Carrie Underwood’s My Savior Concert Taking Place?

While Carrie Underwood’s My Savior: Live From The Ryman concert is a virtual treat, it’s taking place in a very real place: Nashville’s famous Ryman Auditorium. The historic venue sounds like the perfect place to celebrate her beautiful voice!

How Can I Watch My Savior: Live From The Ryman?

My Savior: Live from the Ryman—which you most definitely won’t want to miss—will be airing live from Carrie’s facebook page on Sunday, April 4, beginning at noon ET. The event is free to watch.

Will there be any special guests?

As much as we love watching (and hearing) Carrie sing, it never hurts to have other talented musicians along for the ride. With that in mind, Carrie is being accompanied by a couple of special guests, including CeCe Winans (“the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time”) and Bear Rinehart (the frontman of Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE).

 

Beyond making viewers feel good on Easter Sunday, Carrie is actually setting out to do good for those less fortunate. As such, she’s accepting donations for Save The Children throughout the concert and for the 48 hours following its close. 

“It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family,” she said in a press release.

