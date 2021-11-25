Carrie Underwood Takes Her Family to Disney World: We 'Made a Million Memories'

carrie underwood

carrie underwood/ instagram Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and her family experienced the magic!

On Wednesday, the country music singer said she took a "much needed" trip to Disney World with husband Mike Fisher and their children.

In a sweet, Disney-filled Instagram post, Underwood, 38, posed alongside Fisher, 41, in front of the castle in the Magic Kingdom Park. She also shared a photo of their sons, Isaiah, 6½, and Jacob, 2½, alongside their cousins, near the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride — along with a photo of Disney desserts.

"Got to spend some much needed family time recently in Orlando!!! We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!!" she wrote.

Adding that, "These years, with our boys, we'll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can't wait to go back! Thanks, @waltdisneyworld for existing."

In November, Underwood shared a family photo from her Halloween weekend, which featured her family of four in their costumes.

The "Blown Away" artist applied skeleton face paint for the spooky holiday, while her husband wore a cowboy hat, son Jacob dressed as Paw Patrol's Marshall the Fire Dog and Isaiah as a scary clown.

"I'm not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!" Underwood wrote.

Underwood released her latest Christmas jingle, "Stretchy Pants," a fun and funky ode to overeating earlier this month. A portion of the song's proceeds will go to The Store, the Nashville initiative co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley that offers a no-cost food source to those in need.