Carrie Underwood Suffers Home Tragedy While Celebrating Father's Day

As Carrie Underwood wound down her Father's Day weekend, a fire broke out at her Nashville, Tenn., home.

Williamson County Fire Rescue dispatched eight stations to the country singer's property at roughly 9:42 p.m. local time, according to a post on X. "Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the garage," the update read. "Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house."

Although firefighters remained at the scene to put out hotspots, the fire did not spread to the main residence.

Underwood and her family were home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported, per WKRN. The cause of the fire is under investigation; currently, they are looking into whether an ATV parked next to the garage sparked the incident.

"There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained," a rep for Underwood told Parade on Monday, June 17. "There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

As of writing, Underwood has not addressed the fire on social media.

At 9:42 Station 21 was dispatched to a fire alarm in their district. Almost immediately the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews from all eight of our stations responded. Fairview fire provided a tanker and crew as well. Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the… pic.twitter.com/WcxQyvys2m — Williamson County Fire/Rescue (@WilcoFireRescue) June 17, 2024

One week before the fire, fans were concerned for Underwood when she took a tumble on stage after performing during a downpour of rain.

The country crooner just finished her set at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Sunday, June 9, when she slipped while walking on stairs to exit the stage, though that didn't stop her from performing her finale song, "Before He Cheats."

See a video of the tumble here.

Hopefully, next Sunday is decidedly less adrenaline-inducing for Underwood!

Next: Carrie Underwood’s Toned Thighs Take Over the Red Carpet in Stunning ‘Wearable Art’