Carrie Underwood raises over $101,000 for charity in Nashville Easter concert

Carrie Underwood raised more than $101,000 for an international children's charity by the end of her Easter Day livestream concert filmed at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Underwood performed hymns such as "O How I Love Jesus," "I Surrender All" and "Amazing Grace" from her recent gospel album "My Savior," with the help of special guests in gospel legend CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. As of 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, her fundraiser for humanitarian organization Save The Children had collected $101,035.

The performance, which aired live on her Facebook page Sunday and will be available to view for free for the following 48 hours, raised donations for Save The Children, which "works in over 100 countries to make sure children all over the world grow up healthy, educated and safe."

“It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family," Underwood said in a news release.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist released "My Savior" on Friday. The 13-song record features Underwood covering gospel hymns from her childhood in styles ranging from folk to bluegrass, traditional country and gospel.

Here's how other famous faces are celebrating Easter this year:

Queen Elizabeth poses for a springtime portrait with Prince Charles

The British royal family marked Easter weekend by sharing new photos of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Charles, 72, as they enjoyed "a walk in the grounds of Frogmore House" in Windsor, England, on March 23.

The queen wore a forest green coat and a light headscarf and her son wore a tan overcoat as the two posed in front of the estate's gardens.

Prince Charles also marked the holiday by reading "God’s Grandeur" by Gerard Manley Hopkins in a video contribution to Stonyhurst College's Easter Meditation "in support for Christians around the world."

"Wishing you a very happy Easter Sunday," the Prince of Wales' official Twitter account captioned the video.

In this handout photograph taken on March 23, 2021 and released by Buckingham Palace on April 2, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose for a portrait in the garden of Frogmore House in Windsor, England.

Michelle, Barack Obama share throwback photos

Barack and Michelle Obama commemorated Easter on social media with old photos of their family celebrating in years past.

Michelle Obama shared a series of photo booth shots taken with her husband at the 2016 White House Easter Egg Roll, which marked their final Easter in the White House.

"Barack and I are wishing so much joy and light to everyone celebrating on this Easter Sunday!" she captioned the social media post.

The former president shared an old photo of the family, including their daughters Sasha and Malia as young girls.

"This Easter, I hope we can all take some time to reflect on the blessings we enjoy and the hope we have for a brighter future," he wrote. "From our family to yours, have a safe and happy Easter."

Ciara, Russell Wilson's family dress in their Sunday best

Ciara and Russell Wilson, joined by their three children, wished social media followers a "happy Easter" in a short social media video, posing between balloon garlands and an Easter bunny mascot.

Ciara opted for a white jumpsuit, while Wilson and their two boys, Future, 6, and Win, who turns 1 in July, wore blue suit jackets and khakis, and Sienna, who turns 4 later this month, wore a floral dress.

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady share a family hug

Model Gisele Bündchen and NFL star Tom Brady posed for a sweet photo hugging their two children, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, as the sun set over the water behind them.

"Happy Easter! Sending so much love to you and your families," Bündchen wrote on Instagram. "May the spirit of renewal and rebirth fill all our hearts with hope and gratitude."

Victoria Beckham and family get festive

The Beckham family brought fun decorations and accessories to their outdoor Easter gathering: Victoria and David Beckham were joined by children Brooklyn, 22; Romeo, 18; Cruz, 16; and Harper, 7. Brooklyn's fiancee, Nicola Peltz, also joined the festivities.

"Happy Easter 🐣 from the Beckham’s," Beckham wrote in a series of Instagram captions, later adding "Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter 🐣."

Mariah Carey gets a visit from the Easter Bunny

Mariah Carey, wearing sequined bunny ears and surrounded by pink and purple balloons, posed for a photo with her two dogs on Easter morning.

"The Easter Bunny just left! 🐰💗Thank you EB!" she wrote on Instagram.

Contributing: Matthew Leimkuhler, Nashville Tennessean

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Easter 2021: Queen Elizabeth, Carrie Underwood, more star celebrations