Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Just Walked Their First Red Carpet Together Since Her Scary Accident

For the first time since her scary accident last fall, Carrie Underwood has returned to the red carpet with her husband, Mike Fisher. In their joint appearance just before the CMT Awards, the couple looked happier than ever as they posed for the cameras.

Carrie stunned in a short, shimmering yellow dress alongside her professional hockey-playing hubby. And later, the duo, who married in 2010 and share a three-year-old son, Isaiah, smiled in the audience during the event hosted by Little Big Town.

After a fall left her with 40 stitches in her face, the country star stepped away from the spotlight to heal and spend time with her husband and son-and to work on her emotional single, "Cry Pretty." She performed the song at the Academy of Country Music Awards, which happened to also be her first public appearance since the injury-so it makes sense that the star would choose another awards show for this "first."

"I'm so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who've been taking such great care of me," Carrie wrote in an update to fans after the accident.

