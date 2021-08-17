Carrie Underwood Blasted for Liking Anti-Mask Tweet: ‘Jesus Take the Wheel Indeed’

If we, as a nation, can’t look to our “American Idols” for guidance, then who can we look to? Carrie Underwood is drawing some harsh criticism for liking a video of conservative commentator Matt Walsh denouncing school mask mandates on Twitter.

Although Walsh’s tweet is from last week, the revelation that Underwood had liked it began circulating Tuesday on Twitter, with fans describing her actions as “embarrassing and dangerous.”

Not this … pic.twitter.com/TP8KT2YaJ1

— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 17, 2021

Walsh wrote a series of tweets on the matter practically as soon as Underwood’s name began trending.

“Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her,” he wrote. “She should know better than to like something that they don’t like. This is an unforgivable sin.”

Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her. She should know better than to like something that they don't like. This is an unforgivable sin. https://t.co/ksPEKrnCnT

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 17, 2021

“How long before Carrie Underwood officially renounces me? I give it 12 hours, tops,” he tweeted, before back-tracking just in case she doesn’t. “I could be wrong though. I’m basing this on our general experience with celebrities who face public backlash from the left. In fairness, she could be the outlier. Time will tell.”

I could be wrong though. I'm basing this on our general experience with celebrities who face public backlash from the left. In fairness, she could be the outlier. Time will tell.

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 17, 2021

Finally (for now), Walsh sent out one last sarcastic, self-aggrandizing tweet.

“Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgment is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize.”

Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgment is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize.

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 17, 2021

In the video, shot at a Nashville school board meeting, Walsh makes a number of demonstrably false statements, including that COVID poses “almost no threat to our kids at all,” and that making children wear masks can be classified as “child abuse.”

Although Underwood has voiced support for progressive issues (namely gay marriage) in the past, like many singers in her genre, she’s said she opts to “stay far out of politics, at least in public, because nobody wins.”

Reactions to the country star’s true colors seemingly revealing themselves ran the gamut from heartbreak to “well, what did you expect?” Check out some of the highlights.

Oh @carrieunderwood, no. *sigh* pic.twitter.com/gkdGqVp6Hs

— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 17, 2021

Just saw the Carrie Underwood news. Please respect my privacy at this time.

— Quizás: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) August 17, 2021

It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID. 😬

— Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) August 17, 2021

Your reminder that Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher don’t give a shit about the pandemic or how many people have died unnecessarily from it. Do better, @carrieunderwood, this is embarrassing and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/X2MIaRDLqh

— The Yeehaw Bitch🌵 (@theeyeehawbitch) August 17, 2021

I really dunno how to take this. So many of my faves turning into nuts over masks and vaccines. Do y’all know how much I love Carrie Underwood? 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/VcaUzFvGn1

— ryan (@SourceRyan) August 17, 2021

So Carrie Underwood AND Jay Cutler are both anti-maskers.

— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 17, 2021

Carrie Underwood being Anti Vaxx….anyways we still stan Kelly Clarkson forever the best winner of American Idol. pic.twitter.com/se9SZtBmy1

— jonny bravo 🙇🏽‍♂️ (@idgajon) August 17, 2021

carrie underwood being an anti-vaxxer pic.twitter.com/JETOgGmBGX

— d (@notkingdeficit) August 17, 2021

So Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? Jesus take the wheel indeed 😷 pic.twitter.com/6x2OQTVCdP

— David B. (@DPB0101) August 17, 2021

carrie underwood liking an anti mask tweet might be my 13th reason pic.twitter.com/5xUGZjMtca

— matt (@mattxiv) August 17, 2021

The gays on they way to dig their keys into the side of Carrie Underwood little souped up 4 wheel drive! Smh pic.twitter.com/5crzrAmkFw

— ✨ (@heyjaeee) August 17, 2021

