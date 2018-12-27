Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, shares emotional musical tribute on mom's 'death anniversary'

Billie Lourd has posted a meaningful musical tribute to mark the 2-year anniversary of the untimely death of her mom, Carrie Fisher.

The 26-year-old actress uploaded a video of her performance to Instagram late Wednesday night. In it, she’s sitting at a piano Fisher’s father, singer and actor Eddie Fisher, gave her, performing “These Days” a song written by Jackson Browne and famously recorded by singers like Nico and Gregg Allman. It was one of Fisher’s favorite songs, Lourd wrote.





“And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving,’” Lourd wrote. “I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile.”

The American Horror Story star related openly to others missing their loved ones around the holidays, writing, “I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’”

Carrie Fisher was 60 when she died on Dec. 27, 2016, just days after suffering a medical emergency on a transatlantic flight from London to Lo Angeles. Her legacy consisted of numerous classic films like When Harry Met Sally… and Hannah and Her Sisters, semiautobiographical novels like Postcards From the Edge and Wishful Drinking, and her most iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. Her mother — and Lourd’s grandmother — screen legend Debbie Reynolds, famously died a day later.

Lourd, who called her mother Momby, quoted one of Fisher’s most memorable lines in the Instagram tribute: “Take your broken heart and make it into art.”

Meryl Streep first mentioned the line when paying tribute to her friend in her 2017 Golden Globes speech less than two weeks after Fisher’s death. Fisher knew a thing or two about channeling heartbreak into art; she had been open about her struggles with addiction, mental illness and loss.

In Decmber 2017, Lourd shared a tribute on her mother’s first “death anniversary” by posting pictures of Fisher taking in one of her favorite natural wonders: the northern lights.





