Carrie Fisher wins a posthumous Grammy for The Princess Diarist

Carrie Fisher’s memory was suitably honoured last night, with the late actress scoring her first ever Grammy award.

She won the gong for Best Spoken Word Album, for the audiobook version of her best-selling memoir The Princess Diarist.

Fisher beat off competition from the audiobooks of Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography Born To Run, politician Bernie Sanders’ book Our Revolution, read by Mark Ruffalo, and Neil deGrasse Tyson for his book Astrophysics For People In A Hurry.

The book was Fisher’s third memoir, following Wishful Drinking from 2008 and Shockaholic from 2011.

View photos (Credit: Blue Rider Press via AP) More

The Princess Diarist was released in November 2016, just five weeks before her death at the age of 60, following a heart attack she suffered on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The book topped the New York Times Best-Seller list in January following her death, and was also posthumously nominated for a Hugo award last year.

It was also controversial, with Fisher revealing for the first time details of her affair with Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford.

Ford was married with two children at the time.

As well as three volumes of memoirs, Fisher also wrote the semi-autobiographical novel Postcards From The Edge in1987, along with three other novels Surrender The Pink, Delusions of Grandma, and The Best Awful There Is.

Read more

James Franco removed from Vanity Fair cover

Gerard Butler: You lose your edge in rom-coms

Time’s Up is a revolution, says Helen Mirren



