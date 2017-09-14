Carrie Fisher’s personal ‘Star Wars’ scripts are up for auction, but they’ll cost you $20,000 or more

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford as Luke, Leia, and Han Solo in 'Star Wars' (Photo: Lucasfilm)

The ultimate Star Wars gift could be yours for a price. Profiles in History, the dealer behind the upcoming Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds personal property auction, has announced that fans will be able to place bids on some of Fisher’s personal Star Wars scripts, which include annotations from Fisher herself and inscriptions from director George Lucas. The auction takes place October 7-9 in Los Angeles.

Fisher’s personal scripts being auctioned include her original 1977 script for Star Wars, her 158-page shooting script for Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, and her bound presentation script for Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. The original script and the Return of the Jedi script are signed by Lucas and feature dedications written by him to her. Every script is expected to sell in the $20,000-$30,000 range, if not more.

The full list of items being auctioned can be found on the Profiles in History website. Highlights include Fisher’s life-size Princess Leia with blaster statue in a vintage wooden phone booth, her life size C-3PO with electronic lighting elements, and her Biedermeier-style writing desk, among many other items.

Fisher, who passed away last December, can be seen as Princess Leia one final time in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in theaters Dec. 15. Her role in Catastrophe landed her an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Guest Actress this year, but she lost to Melissa McCarthy for Saturday Night Live.

Billie Lourd on death of mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds: ‘It’s completely surreal’:

