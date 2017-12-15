Carrie Fisher Honored By Brother Todd and Beloved Dog Gary Ahead of 'Last Jedi' TCL Chinese Theatre Opening

Carrie Fisher continues to be remembered by fans, friends, and family.



The late actress' brother, Todd Fisher, helped honor her memory at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, just hours before Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released in theaters.



Fisher received a plaque at the historic Hollywood institution that read "Dedicated to Carrie by the TCL Chinese Theatre, her Star Wars home since 1977. 'We love you Carrie.'"

Even the Wishful Drinking author's beloved dog, Gary, was there to watch his mom on the big screen at the iconic theater.

Over the weekend, the late actress' daughter, Billie Lourd, paid tribute to her mother at the world premiere of The Last Jedi, wearing a high, braided hairstyle that was reminiscent of a look Fisher wore as Princess Leia in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. The evening was presumably bittersweet for Lourd, as it was the first Star Warspremiere without Fisher, who died last December at age 60 after suffering cardiac arrest.

In October, the 25-year-old actress also got an ankle tattoo inspired by one her mom had. Lourd was inked on what would have been Fisher's 61st birthday.



