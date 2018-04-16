Carrie Coon confirmed as Proxima Midnight of Thanos' Black Order in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

View photos Carrie Coon is playing Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War More

The Avengers isn’t the only super team up in Infinity War as they’ll be up against Thanos’ villainous squad The Black Order, but now we know which actors are playing which character.

It’s been confirmed by the Russo Brothers that Carrie Coon (not Anna Torv) will be playing Proxima Midnight, having previously revealed that Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw and Terry Notary as Cull Obsidian, a character who was originally Black Dwarf in the Marvel Comics.

The directors confirmed the news to Radio Times but are still keeping the vocal identity of the final Black Order member, Corvus Glaive, who in the comic books his married to Proxima Midnight.

It's true! My voice and a dazzle of gifted animators have teamed up to play Proxima Midnight:

Carrie Coon Joins ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as Villain https://t.co/39Laiv35i4 via @variety — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) April 16, 2018





Carrie confirmed her appearance in the film on Twitter, revealing that she performed both the voice and motion capture work, adding that she did so while pregnant.

Kevin Feige had teased earlier this year that the actors who are voicing the Black Order are well-known stars.

Marvel also revealed four new characters who will appear in Avengers: Infinity War — the “Black Order” children of Thanos. Four monstrous figures who enforce the death-dealer’s tyranical will on the galaxy.

“There are interesting people doing the voices,” he told Vulture. “You’ll probably know when you see the movie.”

One character who won’t be in the movie, despite rumours, is Silver Surfer as confirmed to Yahoo Movies by the Russos.

They also revealed that the title for Avengers 4 won’t be revealed at the end of the credits of Infinity War.

Here’s the synopsis for the new movie:

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is out on April 26

