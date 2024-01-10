Carrie Coon books a stay at The White Lotus (season 3)

The White Lotus is gearing up for another season of class tensions and sexual politics amid its guests’ luxurious rooms and delicate egos, and they’re inviting an HBO regular for a stay. Carrie Coon, previously of The Leftovers and currently of The Gilded Age, is the latest cast member announced for Lotus’ third season. She joins the series’ obligatory stacked cast that includes Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan, Tayme Thapthimthong, and perhaps the most exciting new guest, Parker Posey, who seems perfect for Mike White’s hilarious haves and have-nots satire.

The one returning cast member this season is Natasha Rothwell, who reprises her role as Belinda, the spa manager of Jennifer Coolidge’s dreams. Coolidge has yet to be announced for the latest season for obvious reasons—though we’d love to see her back in any form. Season three of White Lotus will reportedly take place in Thailand, where the likes of Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb can humiliate themselves in front of the locals.

While we still have some time before the next season of The White Lotus premieres, we can begin our celebration of Carrie Coon’s entry into this elite club. Previously, the Lotus welcomed F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Steve Zahn, and Sydney Sweeney. This is also the hotel where Murray Bartlett took a dump in a suitcase and won an Emmy for it. We can only hope that the future is just as bright for Coon.

Coon is no stranger to anthology shows. In 2017, she starred in that bizarre season of Fargo where Ewan McGregor played twins, and David Thewlis played the most disgusting creep ever to grace a television screen. Will White Lotus season three be just as strange? We’ll just have to hope that David Thewlis is the next actor cast.