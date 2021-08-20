Carrie Ann Inaba Exits ‘The Talk’

Reid Nakamura
Carrie Ann Inaba Exits 'The Talk'
Carrie Ann Inaba is stepping down from her role as co-host and moderator of “The Talk,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge — who has been on a leave of absence from the CBS daytime talk show since April — will not return to the roundtable when the show returns in September. No replacement was named.

“I enjoyed my time at ‘The Talk’ as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire ‘Talk’ family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level,” Inaba said in a statement. “I will miss ‘The Talk,’ but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”’

“Carrie Ann’s authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience,” said executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews. “We will always be grateful for her contributions here at The Talk over the last 3 seasons. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward.”

More to come…

