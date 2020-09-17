Carole Baskin to Star in, Produce Animal Exploitation Series for Thinkfactory Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Carole Baskin is on the prowl to bring animal abusers to justice.

The big cat activist, of “Tiger King” and now “Dancing With the Stars” fame, and her husband Howard Baskin are teaming with ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media for a new unscripted series exposing those who engage in animal cruelty, Variety has learned exclusively.

The as-yet-untitled series will feature the Baskins, alongside others, as they by spotlight the histories, lawsuits and animal rights violations associated with various organizations. Sources say the project will be taken to market imminently and pitched to multiple broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

“This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals,” said the Baskins in a joint statement. “Working with Thinkfactory on this show will help us further our life’s mission, while bringing important stories and information to ‘cool cats and kittens’ across the country.”

Through the series, the couple are looking to continue their “20-year war” with people who benefit from the suffering of animals. Baskin, of course, brought multiple lawsuits against Joe Exotic, the main subject of “Tiger King,” for the practices of his former zoo.

“This partnership and new series fall right into Thinkfactory’s wheelhouse, offering a unique new format with incredibly vibrant and passionate individuals at its center. Carole and Howard are fun, intense, unpredictable, wildly driven, and, oh yeah, they’ve very recently become pop culture sensations. We’re excited this project will offer them an opportunity to propel their work in unconventional and heart-pounding new ways,” added Thinkfactory CEO Adam Reed.

News of Baskin’s latest venture comes only a couple days after she made her “Dancing With the Stars” debut on ABC, performing a lively paso doble to the tune of “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. During the broadcast, the family of her late husband Don Lewis aired a commercial which asked viewers to come forward with any information they may have on Lewis’ mysterious disappearance in 1997.

