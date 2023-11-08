Carol Vorderman leaves BBC radio show over anti-government social media posts

Carol Vorderman is to leave her weekly show on BBC Radio Wales after breaking BBC guidelines by attacking the government on social media.

The presenter, who has hosted the Saturday morning show for five years, is a vocal critic of the government on X, formerly Twitter.

The BBC recently published new impartiality rules for stars and staff.

Vorderman said she was not "prepared to lose my voice on social media" and managers "have decided I must leave".

She has almost 900,000 followers, and her previous posts include one on Saturday that said: "This iteration of the Tory Party needs to be utterly dismantled at the next election."

On the same day, she commented on a post from Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who said she and the "law-abiding majority" want to stop people who "cause nuisance and distress" by pitching tents in public spaces.

Vorderman wrote: "What I want to stop, and what the law abiding majority wants to stop is your vile government clinging onto power for a day longer."

'I'm not prepared to stop'

In a statement on Wednesday, the presenter said: "The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect.

"However, despite my show being light-hearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round.

"Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I've ultimately found that I'm not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.

"My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love - and I'm not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on.

"Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions."

Vorderman said she was sad to leave her "wonderful friends" at Radio Wales. "I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world."

She added: "But for now, another interesting chapter begins."

Rules overhauled

A spokesperson for BBC Wales said: "Carol has been a presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2018. We'd like to thank her for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years."

The BBC declined to comment further and pointed to Vorderman's statement.

Vorderman is the first star to leave the corporation as a result of the overhaul of its social media rules, which was concluded in September.

That followed an outcry after Gary Lineker posted comparing UK asylum policy to 1930s Germany.

The new guidelines say everyone who works for the corporation "should ensure their activity on social media platforms does not compromise the perception of or undermine the impartiality and reputation of the BBC, nor their own professional impartiality or reputation and/or otherwise undermine trust in the BBC".

However, Vorderman's Radio Wales show is not among the "flagship programmes" whose hosts have a "particular responsibility to respect the BBC's impartiality".

Other BBC staff and freelancers apart from journalists and executives "are not required to uphold the BBC's impartiality through their actions on social media" but are "required to respect civility in public discourse and to not bring the BBC into disrepute", the guidelines add.