New carnival rides coming to the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival

May 21—bluefield — New carnival rides for the kids and a schedule featuring new events and old favorites are coming to Mercer County next week when the 40th annual 2024 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival kicks off the summer holiday season.

The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival gets underway May 31 and continues until to June 9. Final preparations for the 10-day event were still underway Monday, but everything was going well, said Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.

New activities such as the Lil' Tony Powerlifting event on June 1 and a pickle ball tournament on June 3 will be on the agenda for this year's festival. Previous favorites including The Sea Lion Splash, Rock-It the Robot and fireworks also will be at the Mountain Festival this year, Disibbio said.

"Oh yes," he said. "A lot of the old favorites will be back and we'll have some new ones we've never had before."

The James H. Drew Exposition carnival is also returning to the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival this year. This year's carnival midway will feature plenty of rides such as the Jekyll & Hyde, Bumble Bees, Wild Jungle and Sub Zero.

There will also be a new ride dubbed the Autobahn and three new kiddie rides called Balloon, Kangaroo and Runway Train.

"I don't think they've had four new rides before," Disibbio said.

The festival will once again have a midway of vendors offering a wide variety of food and merchandise. The chamber will have an information RV along the midway for visitors with any questions. Kyle Hurt is the event's general chairman working with a committee of volunteers including the city of Bluefield, the town of Bluefield, Va. and several community sponsors and leaders.

"We'd love to have more volunteers," Disibbio said.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias can be reached at 304-327-7184.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

