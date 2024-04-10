Carnie Wilson gives update on dad, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, amid dementia

Carnie Wilson is offering an update on her famous father, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, after the family filed to place him under conservatorship amid his battle with dementia.

“It’s been a hard month,” she told Entertainment Tonight, partially referring to the Jan. 30 death of Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, Brian’s wife of 28 years.

Despite the loss, the former Wilson Phillips vocalist says her 81-year-old dad is doing well. She’s also getting the chance to spend more quality time with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer behind ’60s hits like “Surfin’ U.S.A.” and “God Only Knows.”

“He’s got so many wonderful people around him,” Carnie, 55, shared. “Our family is coming together and we’re taking care of him and that’s all that matters.”

The recent conservatorship filing reportedly said that Wilson is battling a “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia),” and is therefore “unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter,” which were previously handled by Melinda.

His longtime spouse was named his caretaker in a previous Advance Health Care Directive, but no successor was listed in the event of her death. The family therefore petitioned the court to legally appoint Jean Sievers, the president of PR firm Beachwood Entertainment Collective, and accountant LeeAnn Hard as conservators. Both “had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them,” the filing said.

In a Feb. 15 Instagram post confirming the changes, the family noted: “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

Carnie said her father “still has that spirit” and is “the strongest person” she’s ever known.

“He’s sweet and sensitive at the same time and he’s fragile, but he’s strong, so music keeps him alive,” she said. “He listens to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin… He puts on his music every day.”