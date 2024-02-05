Carmelo Hayes Comments On Turning On Trick Williams At NXT Vengeance Day

Last night was the first WWE NXT Premium Live Event of 2024. It was the NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event. The show kicked off with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes teaming up with each other. But as the night came to an end, their relationship completely took a 180-degree turn. The self-proclaimed ‘A’ Champion broke his silence for the first time following the PLE.

The opening match of the Vengeance Day event was the NXT Men’s Dusty Tag Team Classic’s Grand Finale. The team of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes took on the team of Baron Corbin and former NXT World Champion Bron Breakker. After a brutal battle, the self-proclaimed Badass of NXT picked up the win, and the Dusty Cup for his team.

The night did not end for Williams and the former NXT World Champion. Trick Williams was also the main event attraction as he challenged Ilja Dragunov for the top prize in the Black and Gold brand. It was one of the toughest battles that Williams was a part of. Finally, The Mad Dragon hit the Torpedo Moscow to retain his championship.

After the match, the self-proclaimed ‘A’ Champion shocked the world by turning on his former best friend. He targeted his already injured knee by taking a steel chair and slamming it on Williams’ knee continuously.

Following his actions, as he was leaving the arena, Kelly Kincaid attempted to hear from Hayes. While she attempted to do say, the former NXT North American and NXT World Champion did not want to talk much. He just held up the steel chair and said, ‘Whooped.’ Claiming that he just whooped that Trick.

What was your reaction to Carmelo Hayes’ heel turn?

