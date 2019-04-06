Carly Pearce Jokes About Fiancé Michael Ray's Only Job on Their Wedding Day: 'He Just Has to Say Yes'

Carly Pearce on Michael Ray's Only Job on Wedding Day: 'Just Say Yes'

With their “I do’s” on the horizon, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce are sweating for the wedding.

On Saturday morning, the couple, who got engaged in December 2018, saddled up for a spin class at Soul Cycle Las Vegas. PEOPLE was riding alongside the couple as they peddled to the sound of country music set to a dance beat.

“Hey!” Ray happily shouted after the instructor started playing his hit, “One That Got Away.” Keeping all things equal, the music then turned to Pearce’s “Closer To You.”

Following the early morning sweat session, the duo spoke to PEOPLE about getting ready for the wedding and fitting in those workouts.

“We prioritize,” said Pearce, who was sweaty but somehow still glistening. “We work out a lot.”

“[The Soul Cycle instructor] made the time go by really fast,” Ray added. “She’s more of a runner, so whenever I try to keep up with her in the gym. I’m like, we’ve been running for 30 minutes, it feels like three hours. But that felt like it went by pretty quick. She’s better at this stuff than I am.”

RELATED: Michael Ray and Carly Pearce Find Wedding Planning Is ‘Easy’: ‘Everything Just Falls Into Place’

View photos Chris Ashlee More

At this point in their upcoming wedding, Ray, 30, and Pearce, 28, are simply crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s.

“We’re pretty set,” Pearce said. “My mom and I are doing it just ourselves. It’s actually been really good.”

Even finding the perfect dress — usually the most difficult task — wasn’t a struggle.

“It was the second one I ever tried on,” she said. “After the dress, who cares about anything else?”

On a recent episode of The Talk, Pearce said Ray is essentially a hands-off groom-to-be. On Saturday, he all but echoed that, joking that his job is to “just make sure that I’m still invited the day of the wedding.”

“He just has to say yes,” Pearce laughed.

RELATED: Calling All Country Fans: Here’s How to Watch the Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Livestream

View photos Chris Ashlee More

This weekend, the couple put the brakes on wedding planning as they headed to Vegas for the Academy of Country Music Awards, where they will present an award together (Ray will even co-host PEOPLE’s red carpet pre-show!)

Vegas is a special place for Ray and Pearce, as it’s the city where they met. In fact, they met on the red carpet at the 2017 ACM awards.

So did Pearce know he was “the one” at that moment? “No, but I definitely was flirting with him,” she said.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, are broadcasting live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on CBS.

To catch country’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet, tune in to Red Carpet Live: 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. EST and streaming live on PEOPLE.com, Facebook, Twitter and PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.