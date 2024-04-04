Neon Releases Pamela Adlon’s ‘Babes’ Trailer – Film News in Brief

Neon has released an official trailer for Pamela Adlon‘s directorial debut “Babes,” a comedy starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau.

“Babes” follows childhood best friends Eden (Glazer) and Dawn (Buteau) as Eden becomes pregnant after a one night stand and leans on Dawn to guide her through her pregnancy and beyond. While Dawn navigates motherhood and raising her second child with her husband (Hasan Minaj), she and Eden explore their vastly different adulthoods with one another.

More from Variety

Glazer, the co-creator and star of Comedy Central’s sitcom “Broad City,” co-wrote the screenplay with Josh Rabinowitz. She also produced the movie. The film, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last month, is set to release on May 17.

Watch the trailer below.

Palm Springs International Film Society Announces Film Awards and Festival Dates

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced its 2025 Film Awards will take place on Friday, Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival is scheduled for Jan. 2-13.

The Film Society aims to celebrate a range of global films and cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness through the PSIFF. Nearly all of the honorees at this year’s festival went on to receive Academy Award Nominations including Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Cillian Murphy, Carey Mulligan, Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more.

Sundance CDMX 2024 By Cinépolis Reveals Official Lineup for First Mexico City Edition

The Sundance Institute and Cinépolis, the premiere theater company of Mexico and Latin America, have announced their program comprised of 12 features and six Mexican short films for the inaugural edition of the Sundance Film Festival CDMX 2024. The event will take place in Mexico City April 25-28 with screenings at Cinépolis Diana, Cinépolis VIP Miyana, Cinépolis VIP Perisur, Cinépolis VIP Mitikah and Cinépolis VIP Satélite.

“The selection of feature films we’ve invited to this first Sundance Film Festival CDMX is a bold, exciting group of discoveries from the Sundance Film Festival,” said Eugene Hernandez, director of Sundance Film Festival and public programming. “We know that Mexico City audiences will be moved, inspired, and entertained by the originality and creativity coming from a visionary group of new filmmakers. We can’t wait to gather together in Cinépolis cinemas next month to celebrate independent cinema – we hope to see you there!”

Feature films planned for the festival include “Love Lies Bleeding,” “Your Monster,” Oscar winner “20 Days in Mariupol” and “In The Summers,” which won the Grand Jury Prize for U.S Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Festival. “Chica de Fábrica,” “Motociclista no le Cabe la Felicidad en su Traje” and “La Odisea Espeleológica de Sócrates” are among the short films set to screen.

“The Sundance Film Festival CDMX 2024 goes beyond a showcase of films; it is a gathering point for creativity, innovation, and exploration in the world of independent cinema,” added Alejandro Ramírez, Cinépolis CEO. “We are thrilled to bring this celebration of cinema to Mexico City and to provide a platform for filmmakers and audiences to engage in meaningful conversations about the power of film to inspire, educate, and transform.”

Black Comedy Thriller ‘Anywhere’ Begins Production in Oklahoma

Adam Seidel’s upcoming black comedy thriller “Anywhere” has commenced production in Oklahoma.

The film’s description reads, “A lonesome roughneck commits a hasty and brutal crime after discovering his scumbag brother is planning to run off with his unfaithful wife, upending the only life he’s ever known.”

The cast includes Hayley McFarland, Joshua Burge, Sean Gunn, Ryan Francis, Jonathan Lipnicki, Annie Funke and Mary Buss.

Producers include Jacob Ryan Snovel, Kyle Kauwika Harris, Nicholas Clement, and Maddison Bullock for SafeHouse Films. (Clement is a Variety contributor).

Seidel, who is also a playwright, penned the script for “Anywhere.” His off-Broadway plays include “Catch the Butcher,” “Original Sound” and “Williston.” His first screenplay was the sci-fi indie film “Alien Intervention.”

Freestyle Digital Media Acquires North American VOD Rights for ‘Pratfall’

Freestyle Digital Media, a division of Allen Media Group, acquired the North American VOD rights to the feature “Pratfall.” The film will screen for one week at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles beginning April 26, the same day it becomes available to rent/own on VOD platforms.

“Pratfall” is directed by Alex Andre and stars Joshua Burge. The film’s description reads, in part, “’Pratfall’ centers around Eli, a deeply troubled New Yorker grappling with a devastating loss. His life becomes an unending cycle of sleepless nights, relentless self-conversation, and a diet of coffee and hot dogs. Eli’s daily routine is disrupted when he crosses paths with Joelle, a captivating yet down-on-her-luck French tourist.”

“Pratfall is a darkly comedic and tragic exploration of loss, loneliness and the profound longing for connection to which we can all relate,” said Andre. “The juxtaposition of our two lead characters, Eli and Joelle, both stunningly portrayed by Joshua Burge and Chloé Groussard, allows us to venture into the raw corners of the human psyche against the beautifully frenetic backdrop of New York City.”

Watch the trailer below.

Mikaël Damant-Sirois Named Vice President of Operations for Pitch Black

Mikaël Damant-Sirois has been named vice president of operations for Pitch Black, the parent company of visual effects studios FuseFX, FOLKS, Rising Sun Pictures and El Ranchito.

Damont-Sirois most recently served as vice president of creative operations at Rodeo FX. He has held a myriad of positions in his nearly twenty-year career, moving up from the position of classical generalist artist. His previous senior roles include CG supervisor, head of CG and head of operations. Some of the titles he’s worked on include “Lord of the Rings,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Fantastic Beasts.”

Sébastien Bergeron, CEO of Pitch Black, said, “Mikaël’s track record in a fast-paced creative environment is second to none. He is a valuable addition to our world-class executive team, supporting our brands’ success and continuing the evolution of our global creative capability.”

Carlos López Estrada’s Antigravity Academy Announces Screenwriters Camp Fellows

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada and his production banner Antigravity Academy have announced the inaugural class of fellows for its Screenwriters Camp. The incubator program, which Variety exclusively announced last year, is designed to develop and package features from first-time emerging filmmakers.

More than 700 filmmakers applied for the program and the six selected fellows are: A.J. Riggins (“Look at Toine”), Alexandra Qin (“Thirstygirl”), Andrés Pérez-Duarte (“The Last Supper”), Carrie Carusone (“Somebody Said Nobody”), Jay Pendarvis Jr. (“Brother’s Keeper”) and SM Goldberger (“Your Heart is a Hummingbird”).

Loglines for the films are as follows:

“Look at Toine”: In rural North Carolina’s sweltering summer of 2004, Toine, a short-tempered teen, prays for a life beyond the volatile shadow of his family. After a surprising escape from the domestic tension, he embarks on a transformative journey, where unexpected encounters and challenges redefine his understanding of forgiveness, family, and what it means to be a man.

“Thirstygirl” – When her estranged alcoholic sister lands in the hospital after a relapse, Charlie reluctantly agrees to drive her from New York to a rehab in Kentucky. But she must deal with a secret addiction of her own along the way.

“The Last Supper”: In a close-knit, devout Mexican-American coastal town, a young baker prays away her homosexuality to secure her place within a prominent local family. However, when her prayer for change backfires, it causes a bizarre twist of fate as everyone’s sexual orientation is reversed overnight—plunging the community into a state of bewildering chaos.

“Somebody Said Nobody”: Four forgotten girls decide to squat in abandoned homes of the Floridian boonies while grappling with sexuality, survival, and the ways of the south.

“Brother’s Keeper”: Fueled by a thirst for vengeance after his brother’s tragic death in a gang-related shooting, a determined young man’s quest takes an unexpected turn when his departed sibling returns for a fleeting day, offering a unique opportunity for closure and redemption.

“Your Heart is a Hummingbird”: When successful adult film star Rebekah Rosenberg – aka Bex Bacall – learns her mother has cancer, the life she’s built in LA becomes intertwined with the life she left behind back home. Forced to confront how the girl she used to be fits into the life of the woman she has become, Rebekah realizes the power in grief and the importance of chosen family.

The Screenwriters Camp is being run by Abiram Brizuela, former director of artist community at the Sundance Institute, with López Estrada serving as artistic director, and backed by independent film financier and Unapologetic Projects co-CEO Chris Quintos Cathcart.

“The undeniable talent and creativity displayed in the hundreds of applications we read confirms that more programs like this are desperately needed,” stated López Estrada and Brizuela announcing the inaugural class. “Only by empowering these early-career filmmakers will our industry truly change for good. We are extremely honored to support these six filmmakers in bringing their films to life and are working tirelessly to create more initiatives to reach even more emerging artists.”

The Screenwriters Camp begins with a weeklong intensive, running from May 24-29, in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., followed by five monthly virtual workshops and a month of “industry exposure.” Upon completion of the program, participants will have a new draft of their screenplay, a first-look deal for production financing from Unapologetic Projects and Antigravity’s commitment to help bring the projects to market.

Golden Globes: Key Dates Announced

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 5 on CBS, the organization announced on Tuesday. The nominations will be announced on Monday, Dec. 9.

USC School of Cinematic Arts’ Ganek Immersive Studio Launches Immersive Showcase

USC School of Cinematic Arts has set a special showcase to demonstrate the groundbreaking VR, XR and AR projects emerging from the state of the art studio.

SCA associate professor and studio director Jordan Halsey announced plans for the special event, which will take place on Thurs., April 4 and will feature a slate of projects in various stages of production and development.

“We take immense pride in presenting the innovative work underway at the studio. The selected projects underscore the bleeding edge and imaginative efforts of our talented students, poised to profoundly impact and shape the future of immersive storytelling and experiences,” states Halsey. “At SCA, our primary goal has always been exceptional storytelling and our students continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible by leveraging the technology available and expanding their creative abilities to transport us into uncharted realms.”

The Ganek Immersive Studio is the first of its kind at the university level and commenced operations in the fall of 2022, thanks to the support of David and Danielle Ganek and the Ganek Family Foundation.

Adds David Granek: “Seeing the School of Cinematic Arts come to life through these projects and the brilliant storytellers behind them continues to inspire and influence the limitless possibilities of the immersive experience. We look forward to the groundbreaking work that will play a role in the film industry for years to come.”

More details visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ganek-immersive-showcase-tickets-831205055697?aff=oddtdtcreator

Remastered Version of ‘Fantastic Fungi’ Set for Special Earth Day Screenings

A remastered version of “Fantastic Fungi” is set for a nationwide premiere in Marcus Theatres and other venues kicking off in April to celebrate the five year anniversary of the film’s release.

The festival premiere of the remastered version is scheduled for April 5 at the Illuminate Film Festival in Santa Barbara. The film details the intricate world of mycelium networks and features scientists and mycologists alongside authors to provide insights on the fungi kingdom.

“We need to rekindle the joy of coming together in the immersive setting of the cinema, underscoring the essential role of connection in our overall well-being,” said Louie Schwartzberg, director of the film. “The “Fantastic Fungi” cinematic experience reconnects us with the awe and beauty of nature, motivating us to preserve our precious planet, our only home.”

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.marcustheatres.com/movies/fantastic-fungi-5th-anniversary.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.