Carey Mulligan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Marcus Mumford

The 'Great Gatsby' star confirmed the news in a red carpet interview on Monday.

Carey Mulligan has welcomed another baby!

The Drive star gave birth to her second child with Marcus Mumford, Mulligan revealed at a cast dinner for her upcoming film, Mudbound, at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday night.

View photos Photo: Michael Hurcomb/Variety/REX/Shutterstock More

"It’s good, thank you!" the 32-year-old actress told People when asked about becoming a mother of two.

MORE: Carey Mulligan Admits She 'Didn't Love' Her Performance in 'The Great Gatsby'

Mulligan and her Mumford & Sons rocker husband wed in 2012, and welcomed their daughter, Evelyn, in September 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Watch the video below for more TIFF news.

Related Gallery

Related Articles