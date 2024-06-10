Cardinal Chorale performing Thursday at Roscoe United Methodist Church

COSHOCTON − The Cardinal Chorale will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Roscoe United Methodist Church.

Organized in 1995 by its conductor, Charles Snyder, the group is a select 40-voice traveling ensemble of high school and collegiate singers from around Ohio and neighboring states.

The six-day, seven-concert tour will include shows in Bowling Green, Findlay, Marion, Dayton, Bucyrus, Powell and Coshocton.

The 90-minute program will feature selections from the current show, Walk Together. Some selections include "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Loch Lomond," "Battle Hymn of the Republic," "I Walk With God" and "This Is My Father's World."

Area Chorale members include Aaron Bolz, Grace Cullison, Mason Gano, Julia Grimmett, L. J. Grimmett, Teigue Hardesty, Camryn Kaercher, Dakota Kealiher, Mattie Kiser, Ken Kittell, Emily Maple, Paige Nicely, Kailyn Shalosky, John Stamper, Aidan Stevens-Woolery, Brianna Stevens-Woolery, Connor Stevens-Woolery, Liam Stevens-Woolery, Sheldon Stotts, Finn Webb, and Lilly Wells.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Cardinal Chorale performing at Roscoe United Methodist Church