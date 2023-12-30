Cardi B Unleashes Fury On Her Fanbase In Profanity-Laced Tirade Amid Rumors She’s Back With Offset, Threatens to Burn Christmas Gift They Made Her

Rapper Cardi B had multiple social-media meltdowns over speculation that she and her estranged husband, Offset, are back together. In one outburst, she told her fans who are pushing the narrative that they were gaslighting her and unless they hear it from her, it is not true.

The uproar began after a fan saw the Grammy Award-winner in New York City hanging out with the Migos rapper and her sister, Hennessy. The fan, whose handle on social media is JaJa, posted a couple of pictures with both celebrities and her miniature god.

Later on, the two, according to The YBF Daily blog, were also spotted out together at the Travis Scott concert in New Jersey on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

This was shocking to many because just weeks ago, she went public saying she and her husband were calling it a wrap.

The Bronx bombshell started trending, but the attention on her love life seemed to annoy her. One of the biggest issues was a now-deleted tweet posted around noon on Friday, Dec. 29, that suggested someone posted a picture of her daughter without her permission.

“Don’t you ever put my daughter on your f—kin tweets you stupid miserable fat b—ch I’m not even wit her dad but guess who she was asking for for the holidays? Her dad ! Not you you dumb—s b—ch don’t ever talk about a example I give to my kids b—ch I DOES THIS MOM S—T HOE!” the “It’s Up” rapper tweeted.

A collection of Cardi B’s “spiraling” X posts from Friday, Dec. 29.

X users hopped in the comments of the post and said that she was spiraling and possibly on drugs.

One fan said she was being gaslit by people on the internet, and she agreed.

“Exactly stupid f—k a—es I don’t see nobody talking about it but them… and I never said I was back with that man but of course they don’t call this fanbase slow for no reason … I don’t see nobody fanbase doing that sh—t.”

The name-calling seemed to escalate with one tweet, seemingly from her, saying she would get somebody killed.

Bardigang was shocked and went online to ask why she was mad at them, saying she was “spiraling.”

“How are you mad at your fans for speculating you’re back with a n-gga that you keep on hanging out & going on dates with? That doesn’t make sense,” one person said.

However, while in Spaces on the X platform, she snapped at her fans. The star said the fans have been talking negatively about her online under the guise of teaching her a lesson. She then addressed two major issues: the tweet and her relationship status.

She said posted the explosive tweet about her daughter but claimed the one that threatened to kill someone was from a hack into her account.

Cardi also said that no one should be speaking about her relationship until she does.

During her tirade, the recording artist said she would unfollow fans and threatened to delete all of her social media accounts. She continued to talk about unfollowing them until the evening, making posts to show how her fake fans are gaslighting her and only a few truly have her back.

Offset and Cardi B were married on Sept. 20, 2017. Almost three years later, she filed for divorce from her husband on Sept. 15, 2020. Their relationship has been rocky, with one of the most recent allegations, put out there by Blueface, being Offset was creeping with Chrisean Rock.

Days later, on Dec. 11, Cardi took to social media and declared she was single.

“I’ve been single for a minute now but I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she said. “I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”