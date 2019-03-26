Cardi B is trying to shut down the onslaught of criticism she’s received after a video was unearthed with the star admitted to drugging and robbing men in her earlier days The rapper took to IG Tuesday afternoon and said, “I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (sic) a […]

View photos Cardi B More

Cardi B is trying to shut down the onslaught of criticism she’s received after a video was unearthed with the star admitted to drugging and robbing men in her earlier days

The rapper took to IG Tuesday afternoon and said, “I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (sic) a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my shit.”

Cardi says, “I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options,” adding, “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper claims, “The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated that I was involve with men that were conscious willing and aware.”

She also says the video was from three years ago and had “popped back up.” After it had made the rounds on social media, the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB gained popularity, obviously referencing R. Kelly’s documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

If it was a man who went on online and admitted to drugging & robbing women’s they would be locked up in a sec, give justice to those who’s a victim! Passing her decease around like it’s candy! CANCELED #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/SoorvV2H11 — RomanMinajz (@RMinajz) March 25, 2019





Fans have called for Cardi to be canceled, in the same fashion as Kelly and Bill Cosby, but the rapper is trying to come clean and admits, “All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future.”

It’s unclear if Cardi’s comments will have an impact on her career or endorsements.

Instagram Photo More

The post Cardi B Tries to Clarify #SurvivingCardiB Allegations of Drugging & Robbing Men appeared first on The Blast.