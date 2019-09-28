Cardi B Takes Paris Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Designer Floral Ensemble

Cardi B made quite the appearance during Paris Fashion Week!

Dressed head-to-toe in a blue, white and green floral ensemble, the 26-year-old artist showed off her unique look in front of the Eiffel Tower on Saturday.

The outfit is comprised of multiple pieces — a belted overcoat, knee-length pleated skirt, gloves, skin-tight high boots, a head wrap, and a face mask.

The star posted a hilarious video to Instagram showing off the Richard Quinn ensemble, which first debuted during London Fashion Week in February.

“PARIS FASHION WEEK, IM HERE!,” she captioned the video.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock More

RELATED: Is Off-White’s New $1,665 Hole-Punctured Handbag Inspired by… Wisconsin Cheese?

“I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I’m here to serve it to you motherf—ers, and serve it to you cold,” she said in the clip as she began to catwalk down the street.

“Madame, excuse moi, excuse moi madam,” yelled a photographer, to which the rapper responded, “Make sure a car don’t hit me, ’cause a bitch can’t see.”

If Quinn’s floral design looks familiar, the British designer created a similar red look for Kendall Jenner, who wore his strapless, mermaid silhouette to the Emmy Awards recently.

Last year, the Hustlers actress made headlines during fashion month for an infamous fight with rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

Minaj and Cardi’s massive fight went down at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.