Cardi B shows off every inch of her post-baby body in a racy snap

Cardi B is a new mom, but that doesn’t mean her music career is slowing down anytime soon. So far this weekend, the rapper has performed at a Migos concert with her fiancee Offset, and she teased a new collaboration with Selena Gomez, too. And Cardi also had time to pose for a nude photo that Offset shared on Instagram.





During Migos’ performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Cardi B joined the group for the song “Motorsport.” Fans didn’t expect Cardi to show up to perform the verse, especially since this marked her first performance since giving birth last month.

.@iamcardib made a special appearance tonight at the Drake & Migos concert 😩😍 pic.twitter.com/NCbln2Q0ud — Cardi B Official Team (@CardiBTeam) August 26, 2018





After having her daughter, Kulture, in July, Cardi shared that she wouldn’t be touring with Bruno Mars as she’d originally planned. She was scheduled to join the 24K Magic World Tour this fall, but at her doctor’s request, Cardi realized she couldn’t take Kulture on tour with her.

“As of today, I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” Cardi shared in a statement on Instagram. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”

Still, it looks like Cardi will still perform occasionally, like she did with Migos. She may not be traveling, but it looks like Cardi will be taking the chance to be on stage when it works for her schedule.





Aside from her performance on Saturday night, it looks like there’s another thing Cardi B’s doing for the first time since giving birth. In her Instagram story late Saturday night, Cardi shared a suggestive video of herself and Offset, writing “when the 6 weeks up.” (Presumably, the rapper was referring to being able to have intercourse six weeks postpartum.)





And as for the potential Selena Gomez collaboration, Cardi got fans talking by posting a photo of herself with Gomez. In her Instagram caption, Cardi called Gomez “the sweetest girl in the world.” Gomez also posted videos of herself with Cardi, so it looks like the collaboration is definitely happening.

Cardi B may not be touring this fall, but that doesn’t mean she’s not going to keep working. Those “money moves” aren’t going to make themselves, after all.

