Cardi B Says She's Never 'Getting Surgery Again' After Canceling Shows Due to Liposuction

Cardi B is swearing off of plastic surgery.

After canceling and postponing a series of shows to recover from liposuction surgery, the 26-year-old singer declared on Twitter on Wednesday that she was hitting the gym to avoid ever “getting surgery again.”

“I been working out for the past two weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again,” she explained, before sharing one positive side effect of her new workout routine. “Let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since.”

Days before her tweet, the rapper had shared a photo of her swollen feet to show the negative side effects of her liposuction procedure.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” she posted on her Instagram Story. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows.”

“My stomach gets even more puffy,” she added. “My feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up.”

I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 12, 2019

The mom to Kulture, 11 months, confirmed at the beginning of May that she had liposuction after already revealing that she had a post-pregnancy breast augmentation.

“I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo,” Cardi told the crowd at the Beale Street Musical Festival in early May. “But bitch, I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back, let’s go!”

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money,” the singer said during an Instagram Live later that month. “I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows … like I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows.”

“But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do,” she continued. “My breasts gotta f—ing heal, and it is what it is.”

To critics who said she should exercise instead of opting for surgery, Cardi said during her Instagram Live, “I do whatever the f— I want with my body.”

“My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So, no, I don’t have time to work out,” she said. “And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not going to get fixed. Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they’re not going to lift themselves. So yeah, I have to get f—ing surgery. That’s right. All right?”