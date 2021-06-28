Cardi B reveals she's pregnant during live BET Awards performance

Cardi B is pregnant with baby number two with her husband Offset from the hip hop trio Migos .

The rapper stole the show during the BET Awards 2021 Sunday night, when she surprised everyone with her exposed baby bump while performing onstage with Migos, and it didn't go unnoticed by fans that she was high key performing harder than all three of the guys.

This isn't the first time Cardi used live television to make her pregnancy announcement. In 2018, when Cardi was pregnant with their first child, Kulture Kiari, she debuted her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. And on Sunday, she had everyone buzzing all over again.

“Umm, OK, Bardi with the baby bump,” Black-ish actress Marsai Martin, who was presenting the Best Group award to Silk Sonic, quipped after Cardi’s big reveal. Later in the telecast, awards host Taraji P. Henson also referenced the potentially internet-breaking moment, saying “Let’s go back to Cardi B and Offset giving us life — literally!”

Meanwhile, minutes after her big reveal Sunday night, Cardi shared an officially pregnancy announcement post on Instagram with the caption "#2."