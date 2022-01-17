Cardi B Reveals She's 'Close' to 'Tatting My Sons Name On My Face': 'I Really Wanna Do It'

Cardi B

Cardi B may soon reveal her baby boy's name in a very unique way.

On Sunday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, shared on Twitter that she "really" wants to get a tattoo of her 4-month-old son's name on her face. Cardi and husband Offset welcomed their son in September and have yet to reveal the little one's moniker.

"Random but ….I'm 1% close too[sic] tatting my sons[sic] name on my face….I really really wanna do it!" wrote the singer, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset.

The star then noted in a follow-up tweet that she would want the personalized tattoo "on my jaw."

Earlier this month, Cardi raved about one of her son's major milestones in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories.

"I'm not exaggerating, this baby is talking," Cardi said. "I put this on everything I love."

She added that her husband Offset, who is additionally dad to three other children from previous relationships, also witnessed the special moment.

"Yesterday, I was like 'You love Mommy? Yeah? '" the mom of two shared. "Then I asked him again. 'You love Mommy?' And he replied back 'Yeah! '"

She insisted he didn't respond in baby talk but clearly affirmed that he loves her.

That's not the only word Cardi said the baby has mastered. She added that he was watching Cocomelon when he said "hello" while singing along with the popular children's show.

"I don't know if that's like the pandemic thing. I don't know if this is normal," Cardi added. "This s— is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7."

She appeared to turn to the child and told him, "You're talking, and you just turned 4 months today. You're talking for real."