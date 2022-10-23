Cardi B Pushes Back at Madonna Over Sex Book Anniversary Jab: 'Icons Really Become Disappointments'

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Madonna poses backstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC)

Madonna is reflecting on the time when she created her iconic book, Sex.

The Grammy Award winner, 64, celebrated the 30th anniversary of her controversial 1992 book Friday with a statement on her Instagram Story, in which she called out those who have sex-shamed her while she empowered a whole new generation of stars.

"Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, woman [sic] kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she started. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way."

"I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil. Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her a— and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome b—es......." Madonna added, with a clown emoji.

Cardi, 30, did not appear too amused by the Madame X artist's statement, pointing back to an Instagram caption of her own in which she referred to Madonna as "my real life IDOL" after performing for her at the music icon's 2018 Academy Awards after-party (where Kardashian was also in attendance.)

"I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times 'cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth. These icons really become disappointments once [you] make it in the industry. That's why I keep to myself," Cardi wrote on Twitter.

Not long after, however, the "Up" rapper said that she and Madonna spoke to one another and cleared the air. "I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful ….Have a great day and drive safely yallll," she tweeted.

Madonna also shared a tweet, writing, "I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will."

The day after dropping her fifth studio album Erotica, Madonna released her coffee table book Sex in October 1992. The book spent three weeks atop the New York Times Best Seller list and quickly sold more than 1.5 million copies during its first and only printing, having since become a highly-coveted collector's item.

Madonna previously revealed that "sex" is what keeps her going as she participated in a YouTube Q&A in August. She also admitted that her favorite thing to make is "wait for it... love," and if she could only wear one thing for the rest of her life, it would be "my 24-karat gold vibrator necklace."

Although the Evita star has never been shy about her sex life, Madonna recently surprised fans with a TikTok video in which she appeared to come out as gay. She previously said she thinks "everybody has a bisexual nature" in a 1991 interview with The Advocate.