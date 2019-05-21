Cardi B Postpones Concert After Being 'Overzealous' in Returning to Work Following Plastic Surgery

'Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body,' the singer's rep told ET.

Cardi B is “very disappointed” after being forced to postpone an upcoming concert due to ongoing recovery from plastic surgery.

ET has learned that the rapper’s Memorial Day weekend headlining gig in Baltimore, Maryland, has been postponed to Sept. 8.

A rep for the 26-year-old singer explained that she needed time to recover completely from her surgery.

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work,” the rep tells ET. “She didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”

“She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down,” the rep adds. “She reassures them that she will see them in September.”

ET recently spoke to Cardi exclusively about her plastic surgery, as she explained how she underwent cosmetic breast surgery because giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, "f**ked me up."

"I just got my boobs redone," Cardi, 26, said. "I feel good, but then sometimes I feel, like, not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out."

Earlier this month, the GRAMMY winner also told an audience she shouldn’t be performing due to recent liposuction.

“I should've canceled today because moving too much is gonna f**k up my lipo," she told the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee. "But, b**ch, I'm still gonna get this mother f**king money back, let's go!"

She later told ET that she felt it was important to talk publicly about her surgery so that people were more aware of the harsh realities of recovery.

“I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,"' she said. "It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back."

See more on Cardi below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Shows Heartfelt Support for Britney Spears: 'I Love You and I Totally Understand' (Exclusive)

Why Cardi B Thought It Was Important to Talk About Her Liposuction (Exclusive)

Cardi B's Makeup Artist Details How to Recreate Her Gorgeous Met Gala Glam (Exclusive)

Related Articles: