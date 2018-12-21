Cardi B and Offset Vacation Together in Puerto Rico

Are Cardi B and Offset rekindling their romance?

On Friday night, TMZ shared photos of the husband and wife enjoying some free time in Puerto Rico. The images show Offset on a jet-ski, while a smiling Cardi wrapped her arms around him. It's unclear if they've decided to give their marriage another shot; however, witnesses told TMZ that the couple appeared to be having a great time.

Offset and Cardi B spotted in Puerto Rico!!!

Y’all lost!!!! pic.twitter.com/rgs46rq0jl — Muhammad Faraz (@fvraz_muhammad) December 21, 2018

The photos were shared more than two weeks after Cardi confirmed her split from the Migos rapper. Though the announcement was made amid cheating allegations against Offset, Cardi insisted the breakup was no one's fault.

"I guess we grew out of love. But, we're not together any more," she said in a video. "It might take time to get a divorce. I'm always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Offset has attempted to patch things up with Cardi within the past two weeks. He recently crashed her headlining set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, hitting the stage with a flower arrangement that read, "Take me back Cardi."

Though Cardi didn't seem to pleased during the stunt, she later went to Instagram to confess she misses Offset—well, a certain part of Offset.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

